Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 To Open With New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The 22nd edition of the Abu Dhabi Festival is set to open on 7th February with the Arab world premiere of the New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra led by legendary conductor Yutaka Sado featuring Tenor Star Jonathan Tetelman.
The event is followed by a second concert on 8th February featuring celebrated pianist Kyohei Sorita at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Organised by the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), this year's festival is held under the inspiring theme 'Abu Dhabi – A World of Harmony,' and celebrates over 50 years of friendship between the UAE and its country of honour: Japan.
The festival's inaugural concert will present the star tenor Jonathan Tetelman, who will bring Puccini's Manon Lescaut, Le Villi, and Turandot to life with his magnificent voice.
Joining the evening is celebrated pianist Kyohei Sorita, a silver medallist at the 2021 Chopin Competition, performing Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No.
2. The orchestra will also perform Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 (From the New World), a symphonic masterpiece inspired by the composer's experiences in America.
On 8th February, the second headline performance will see Kyohei Sorita return to the stage to perform Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1, and the orchestra plays Yasushi Akutagawa's Triptyque for Strings and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 a work that explores themes of fate and triumph.
These two historic performances mark the beginning of an exceptional season at the Abu Dhabi Festival 2025, reaffirming its reputation for creative excellence by showcasing the world's finest artists and performers and enriching cultural experiences both locally and globally.
