Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) has announced its programme for the 22nd edition of the Abu Dhabi Festival 2025, commencing on 7th February 2025.

Under the theme "Abu Dhabi – A World of Harmony," the event, held under the honorary founding patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Founding Honorary Patron of Abu Dhabi Festival, celebrates cultural diversity, artistic excellence, and its country of honour, Japan.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah said, "Year after year, the Abu Dhabi Festival reinforces its leading position as a platform that conveys to the world the UAE's message of upholding the values of peace, harmony and diversity and building bridges of cultural communication between different civilisations and people."

"As the Festival celebrates Japan as the guest country of honour of this edition, we emphasise the depth of bilateral relations and enduring friendship between our two countries, that dates back more than 50 years, and is based on long history of strategic cooperation at various levels," Sheikh Abdullah continued.

He added, "The 22nd edition of the festival continues its leading role in stimulating cultural dialogue with our international partners and working to raise awareness of the importance of creativity and innovation in the renaissance of countries and the development of societies. We look forward to an inspiring and innovative new series as the Abu Dhabi Festival continues its pioneering journey and its important role in strengthening the country's position as a unique model of cultural and civilisational diversity."

With 12 headline performances and many accompanying activations, the festival showcases world-exclusive co-productions, performances and appearances, making their debut for the first time in the region.

Opening on 7th and 8th February, The New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra will share the stage with legendary Japanese conductor Yutaka Sado, star tenor Jonathan Tetelman, and rising pianist Kyohei Sorita.

For Ramadan, Sheikh Mahmoud El-Tohamy will revive the tradition of Inshad spiritual chanting. The festival then continues with a performance by KODO, a Japanese Taiko Performing Arts Ensemble, followed by a virtuoso pianist, Yunchan Lim, who is performing Bach's iconic Goldberg Variations.

With a lineup featuring world-renowned talent, including prestigious orchestras, taiko ensemble, opera and solo recital series, accompanied by performances abroad, Visual Arts exhibitions, and community and educational programmes for the nation's youth, the festival promises to engage and inspire audiences on both local and international stages.

Other highlights include performances by renowned percussionist Kuniko Kato, the Labèque sisters' exquisite piano duo, and an opera gala featuring star tenor Javier Camarena and soprano Jessica Pratt accompanied by the Korean National University of Arts Symphony Orchestra conducted by Toufic Maatouk.

Dazzling violinist Augustin Hadelich will perform works by Bach and others. An All-Star Ballet Gala will feature six of the world's most acclaimed dancers, while Kian Soltani, Yamen Saadi, Sara Ferrández, and Pablo Ferrández will connect the world's most prestigious musical stages.

Additionally, talented trumpeter Riley Mulherkar will captivate audiences with soulful rhythms, and the Korean National University of Arts Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Chi-Yong Chung, will inspire the audience with a romantic program from Brahms and Tchaikovsky.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, said, "We appreciate the role of the Abu Dhabi Festival in stimulating the creative cultural movement in the UAE, the region and the world. We congratulate ADMAF for announcing the programme for its 22nd edition, which reflects its dedication - for more than two decades - to inspiring generations of Emirati artists and creatives. This also demonstrates ADMAF's commitment to empowering the cultural and creative industries sector in the country to stimulate the cultural dialogue and contribute to presenting an Emirati culture that inspires the world."

He added that the Ministry of Culture and ADMAF are partnering to support Emirati talent and strengthen cultural ties with Japan, the country of honour at the festival's 2025 edition, highlighting its rich artistic heritage.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said that since its establishment in 2004, the Abu Dhabi Festival has greatly contributed to Abu Dhabi's thriving cultural ecosystem, helping to cement the emirate's position as an incubator for creativity and a compelling destination for artists and creators.

"Our strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation reflects a shared vision to support Abu Dhabi's creative industries and build cultural bridges, ensuring that audiences in the emirate have access to the very best of global creativity in dance, opera and classical music. In bringing prominent international musicians and creators to the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi Festival not only raises awareness of the destination but plays an important role in inspiring new generations of young artists," he added.

The festival is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan. It will showcase historic visual arts exhibitions in partnership with the renowned Seoul Museum of Art in Korea, along with its world tour across China, Japan, and Singapore, making it one of the most ambitious joint cultural initiatives ever seen in this region.

Huda Ibrahim Al Khamis-Kanoo, Founder of ADMAF and Founder of the Abu Dhabi Festival, stated that the festival's programme abroad will mark several historic milestones this year including the world premiere of Debussy's Pelléas et Mélisande with the Opera National de Paris, directed by Canadian-Lebanese Wajdi Mouawad, in a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the classical opera and the Arab world.

Ken Okaniwa, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, said that the festival features performances by top musicians from Japan, namely, New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra, "Kodo" (Taiko Performing Arts Ensemble) and Kuniko Kato (Percussions). While their respective genre varies from classic to traditional and modern, music grounded upon creativity and Japanese excellence is sure to enchant the audience.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer at Mubadala Investment Company, commented, "We are delighted to continue our partnership with Abu Dhabi Festival and to see the incredible impact it is making enhancing our proud city's cultural environment. The next edition will go even further in enriching Abu Dhabi's dynamic cultural scene by strengthening its position as a global hub for arts and culture and fostering cross-cultural dialogue and understanding."