UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Financial Group, SHUAA Capital Merger Completed

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 11:15 AM

Abu Dhabi Financial Group, SHUAA Capital merger completed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) Following final regulatory approvals on the transaction with Abu Dhabi Financial Group, ADFG, SHUAA Capital has announced the completion of the merger with ADFG and the raising of its Authorised Capital from AED1,065,000,000 to AED2,535,720,000.

This comes following the admission of 1,470,720,000 new shares on the Dubai Financial Market in favour of ADFG’s parent company and strategic investor in SHUAA, Abu Dhabi Capital Management LLC.

As a demonstration of the strategic investor’s commitment to the transaction, the new SHUAA shares will be subject to a 12-month lock-up period from the date of admission.

Related Topics

Company Abu Dhabi Dubai Financial Market From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 4, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

11 hours ago

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

11 hours ago

Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan ..

11 hours ago

India involved in state terrorism against innocent ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.