Abu Dhabi First In Region To Adopt An Integrated Regulatory Framework For District Cooling

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:15 PM

Abu Dhabi first in region to adopt an integrated regulatory framework for District Cooling

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Executive Council has approved regulations for District Cooling and District Cooling Applicability, making Abu Dhabi the first government in the MENA region to pass an integrated regulatory framework for District Cooling.

The approval of District Cooling Regulations cements Abu Dhabi’s position as a local and global energy leader, focused on infrastructure development, energy efficiency and sustainability.

The Department of Energy is tasked with implementing the new regulations and will work with government entities and stakeholders in the sector to ensure compliance and desired results. The goals include enhancing service quality, competitiveness, protecting consumer rights, and educating the public about the importance of reducing energy consumption and sustaining the environment.

