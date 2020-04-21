UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Food, Beverage Trade Totals AED1.2 Billion In January 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) The trade in food and beverage in Abu Dhabi in January 2020 amounted to a total value of AED1.2 billion, according to a report by the Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi on non-oil merchandise trade.

This overall value accounted for 7.9 percent of trade in non-oil goods in 2019 totalling AED15.2 billion, as per the centre’s figures.

The food and beverage trade monitored by the centre is limited to goods that entered the emirate’s land crossings, seaports and airports in January, and does not include trade transactions through other ports in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi occupies an advanced position in the food and beverage trade.

The UAE accounts for around 18 percent of the total food trade in Arab countries and is the leading export centre in the Arab region for food and beverage.

The centre’s figures showed that the emirate’s food and beverage imports amounted to AED477 million in January 2020 while the value of its exports totalled AED500 million, and re-exports totalled AED270 million.

The food and beverage trade in Abu Dhabi, and the UAE in general is expected to increase, especially in light of the government’s keenness to ensure the market's needs.

