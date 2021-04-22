UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority Continuing Inspection Campaigns During Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 02:00 AM

Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority continuing inspection campaigns during Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority (ADFCA) is continuing its campaign to carry out surprise visits on food facilities operating in Abu Dhabi emirate, during Ramadan.

ADFCA officials visited restaurants and bakeries in Al Ain in order to closely watch to what extend the businesses are committed to follow food safety rules and regulations and Covid-19 countermeasures.

During these visits inspectors underlined the importance of complying with best practices and food safety requirements and standards as part of the authority's commitment to spreading community awareness of the requirements of agricultural sustainability, food and biological security, and ensuring plant and animal health.

ADFCA has urged the public to report any infractions or malpractices by submitting complaints and calling the toll-free number (800555)

