Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace Head attends IRF Summit in Washington

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Head of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace and Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa, highlighted the UAE's role as a global model of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

He emphasised that the country, guided by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, embraces people of diverse nationalities, faiths, and cultures, fostering harmony and mutual respect.

Speaking at the International Religious Freedom Summit (IRF Summit) and the annual National prayer Breakfast at the US Capital, Washington, attended by US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.

D. Vance, congressional leaders, and religious freedom advocates—bin Bayyah underscored the importance of global cooperation in promoting peace and understanding.

During a session, he discussed the significance of the Marrakesh Declaration as a milestone in advancing religious rights in Muslim-majority societies and a foundation for initiatives by the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace.

Bin Bayyah called on religious and political leaders to support a "Century of Peace" initiative, stressing the need for sustained efforts to promote stability, reconciliation, and coexistence worldwide. He warned that failing to prioritise peace would be a collective loss for humanity.