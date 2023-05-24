UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Forum For Peace, Pontifical Academy For Life Sign MoU

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 12:15 AM

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for Life sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace signed an MoU with the Pontifical academy for Life - a Pontifical Academy of the Roman Catholic Church dedicated to promoting the Church's consistent life ethic- establishing a collaborative partnership focused on addressing ethical issues in R&D.

The MoU was signed as Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, received today in Abu Dhabi, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life.


The meeting emphasised the importance of collaborative action for peace based on appreciating shared human values and beliefs, as well as reinstating peace ideals and friendship principles rather than strife and conflict.

Archbishop Paglia said during the meeting that the Emirati model of tolerance is one that other nations should take cues from, lauding what he observed in the UAE as the practical embodiment of the virtues of tolerance and human fraternity and maintaining the values of life and human dignity.

