UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Forum For Peace's Ramadan Lectures Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace&#039;s Ramadan lectures open

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace's Ramadan lecture series has been launched by Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and Head of the Forum.

“Ramadan is a true educational school that instills in those who fast the virtues of mercy, cooperation, and patience as well as the meanings of interdependence and solidarity,” Bin Bayyah said in his inaugural remarks of the lecture series, titled 'Ramadan: The Month of Peace.

'

This year's Ramadan lectures focus on tolerance, solidarity, self-peace, the priority and purpose of peace, the integration of national and religious loyalty, and are delivered by a select of scholars and thinkers over the course of the Holy Month.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi National University Ramadan

Recent Stories

Hungary to Continue to Block EU Sanctions Against ..

Hungary to Continue to Block EU Sanctions Against Nuclear Energy Sector - Szijja ..

1 hour ago
 US Provides Relief For Over 100,000 Ukrainians - M ..

US Provides Relief For Over 100,000 Ukrainians - Mayorkas

1 hour ago
 Country's prevailing situation not feasible to hol ..

Country's prevailing situation not feasible to hold elections: Rana Tanveer

1 hour ago
 Russian Jet Collision Deterred US From Flying Dron ..

Russian Jet Collision Deterred US From Flying Drones Over Northern Black Sea - R ..

1 hour ago
 US court summons Indian Punjab officials over crac ..

US court summons Indian Punjab officials over crackdown on Sikhs, internet ban

1 hour ago
 CISA Concerned by China's Ability to Use TikTok Us ..

CISA Concerned by China's Ability to Use TikTok Users Data to Influence US Publi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.