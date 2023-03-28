(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace's Ramadan lecture series has been launched by Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and Head of the Forum.

“Ramadan is a true educational school that instills in those who fast the virtues of mercy, cooperation, and patience as well as the meanings of interdependence and solidarity,” Bin Bayyah said in his inaugural remarks of the lecture series, titled 'Ramadan: The Month of Peace.

This year's Ramadan lectures focus on tolerance, solidarity, self-peace, the priority and purpose of peace, the integration of national and religious loyalty, and are delivered by a select of scholars and thinkers over the course of the Holy Month.