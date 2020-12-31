Abu Dhabi Fund follows up on implementation of projects in partner countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2020) A technical team from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) remotely inspected the projects it had financed in many partner countries.

The team inspected the projects in Cuba, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, St Vincent, the Grenadines, Colombia, Togo and Guinea. It said that all the projects were being implemented as per schedule.

"Despite many challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Abu Dhabi Development Fund has taken all necessary measures to ensure continuity and timely implementation of various projects in beneficiary countries," said Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the ADFD.

"This is the time when our partner nations need our support the most. We need to live up to their expectations as well as our promises. Moreover, these projects are crucial for supporting the economies in these countries at a challenging time."

Over the past months, the Fund had launched various initiatives to ease financial burdens of the governments of the beneficiary countries by the pandemic, he added.

Solar PV Project, Cuba The ADFD team inspected the solar PV project in Cuba, whose production capacity was raised to 15 megawatts (MW) from 10MW to meet the growing demand. The AED55 million project includes the construction of four power plants in four provinces.

The grid-connected project currently supplies enough electricity for an estimated 10,000 homes across four provinces, apart from reducing CO2 emissions by 19,000 tonnes a year.

Hybrid Energy Project, Antigua and Barbuda The ADFD technical team remotely inspected the innovative hybrid solar- and wind-power project in the Caribbean state.

The project, is 70 percent complete. The AED55 million initiative will produce 4MW electricity and directly contribute to the country’s goal of generating 20 percent energy from renewable resources.

The project will power water desalination plants that supply potable water to about 90,000 individuals.

Hydropower and water supply projects, Argentina The team inspected the progress of the Nahueve hydroelectric project and Desvio Arijon water treatment project being carried out in the South American nation. The hydropower project is 45 percent complete, while the latter is more than halfway through. The AED55 million projects will provide 54,000 people in the northern province of Neuquen access to electricity, annually offset carbon dioxide emissions by 23,000 tonnes, save 7.

3 million litres of fossil fuel and help irrigate 120 hectares of agricultural land.

The Desvío Arijón project will serve 19 provinces, providing potable water for more than 300,000 people.

Geothermal power plant, St Vincent The Fund contributed AED55 million towards the geothermal project in St Vincent and the Grenadines, which is progressing as per schedule. The 10-15MW project will support the country’s energy sector that has a limited capacity, in addition to reducing the cost of production and dependence on fossil fuel by 17 million litres a year. Apart from connecting hundreds of homes, it will support education, health, industry and commercial sectors.

Children’s Centre, Colombia The project, which is being carried out in phases and progressing as per schedule has been entirely funded by ADFD as part of a series of AED165 million development programmes. Upon completion, the centre ensures the implementation of initiatives that strengthen the recognition and protection of the rights of children and their families.

Solar Project, Togo The 30MW solar plant is being set up in Blitta with funding of AED55 million. The project, more than half of which is complete, will serve about 600,000 households, more than 700 small and medium enterprises, as well as sectors such as education and health. In addition, it will create jobs in the region.

Electricity distribution and community development projects, Guinea The ADFD financed the establishment of the AED67.5 million (US$18.36 million) National Distribution Centre to enhance the capacity of the network in the capital region of Conakry. The project was completed and inaugurated in November 2020.

An AED42 million community development programme in Guinea was announced, which includes the establishment of automated laboratories, an automatic bakery, a training facility in the Bouke region and rural road development.

In 2020, the ADFD announced the deferring of the monthly instalments on any outstanding dues of countries, that availed of its concessionary credit facility. The initiative was aimed at helping beneficiary countries to weather the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.