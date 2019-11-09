Abu Dhabi Fund for Development allocates AED37 Million funding for South Sudan hospital

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), the leading national entity for economic development aid, participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Gudele General Hospital in South Sudan. ADFD allocated AED37 million (US$10 million) towards the strategic healthcare project, located in the capital Juba

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2019) Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), the leading national entity for economic development aid, participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Gudele General Hospital in South Sudan. ADFD allocated AED37 million (US$10 million) towards the strategic healthcare project, located in the capital Juba.

The 60-bed hospital will cater to the residents of Juba and adjacent areas, meeting growing demand and evolving needs. The project comprises the construction of a new building that includes clinics, laboratories, operating theatres, and an intensive care unit. ADFD’s funding also covers advisory services related to the project.

Held under the patronage of Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of South Sudan, the ceremony drew the participation of James Wani Igga, Vice President of South Sudan, and a delegation representing the Fund, led by Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director General of ADFD. Several senior officials from the two parties also attended the event.

Underscoring the significance of the project, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, said: "ADFD’s interest in healthcare projects is part of its commitment to supporting international efforts to advance the implementation of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Poised to directly contribute to Goal Three – Good Health and Well-being, our latest financing venture in South Sudan – the Gudele General Hospital – reflects our keenness to assist governments across the globe in achieving their development priorities.

On ADFD’s participation in the foundation stone laying ceremony, he added: "We are delighted to witness the start of construction of this strategic healthcare project. Our visit to South Sudan reaffirms ADFD’s dedication to its partnership with the country’s government and provides an ideal opportunity to discuss areas of mutual interest."

For his part, Dr Riek Gai Kok, Minister of Health of South Sudan, applauded the UAE’s global development endeavours and ADFD’s success in financing projects that drive sustainable socio-economic growth in developing countries. He added that the Fund’s contribution will help establish one of the most important healthcare facilities in the country that provides quality medical care in line with international standards.

Since its inception in 1971, ADFD has funded development projects in 90 countries, including 40 African nations, to the tune of AED92 billion through concessionary loans, government grants, and investments.

The Fund’s total expenditure in Africa amounts to an estimated AED23 billion. ADFD has also invested in eight companies and two private equity funds to boost a variety of sectors on the African continent.