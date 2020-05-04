Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends AED75 Million support for Sudanese healthcare sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) As part of the urgent aid package pledged by the UAE to the people of Sudan, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, announced the delivery of AED75 million (US$20 million) worth pharmaceutical and medical supplies to the Government of Sudan to support the country’s healthcare sector.

The supplies were dispatched in coordination with the Embassy of the UAE in Khartoum and the Government of Sudan’s National Medical Supplies Fund and included the shipment of the first and second batches of 135 tons of medical and pharmaceutical supplies valued at AED10 million (US$2.7 million). The remainder will be dispatched at a later time this year.

This shipment is part of the US$1.5 billion aid package approved by the UAE in April 2019 to support Sudan’s economic and financial stability.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, said: "This shipment is part of our continued support for the people of Sudan by fulfilling their basic needs in various sectors especially healthcare, education and agriculture. In the framework of close ties between ADFD and Sudan, we have been supporting the Government of Sudan in its efforts to implement key socio-economic development programmes aimed at achieving sustainable development."

He added: "The latest assistance extended by ADFD to Sudan is part of our priority to enable the country’s healthcare sector to meet the requirements of hospitals and medical centers and improve the overall quality of healthcare services.

Furthermore, it will allow the country to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of necessary medical services to its people amidst the challenges facing the country at the present time, especially the difficult circumstances the world faces due to the coronavirus and its aftermath."

For his part, Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, the UAE Ambassador to Sudan said: "The UAE’s wise leadership has taken a keen interest in providing all possible support for the people of Sudan to ensure the country’s stability, progress and prosperity."

Through ADFD, the UAE continues to reach out to the people of Sudan to contribute to the country’s lasting security and stability. Our relations with Sudan are historical and built on solid principles of brotherhood, as well as mutual trust and respect.

As part of the grant for Sudan, the UAE deposited US$250 million into the Central Bank of Sudan to foster the country’s economic and financial stability. ADFD also dispatched 540,000 tonnes of wheat worth $150 million to Sudan to meet its urgent food needs and provided school supplies that will support 400,000 students.

The aid package also included US$11 million support for Sudan’s agricultural sector to help the country accelerate sustainable economic and social development.