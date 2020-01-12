Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inks loan agreements worth US$33 million with African nations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, the leading national entity for economic development aid, today formalised three loan agreements valued at US$33 million (AED121 million) with the Governments of Togo, Niger and Liberia.

The agreements were signed in Abu Dhabi during the 10th Session of the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA, Assembly. Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, signed the three loan agreements detailing the funding terms with Sani Yaya, Togolese Minister of Economy and Finance, Agada Garba, Ambassador of Niger to the UAE, and Samuele Lande, Consul General of Liberia to the UAE.

The capital is to be channelled into three renewable energy projects in the West African nations within the framework of the IRENA/ADFD Project Facility. US$10 million (AED37 million) has been allocated for the 2.1 MW solar rural electrification project that will benefit 100 villages in Niger. A second allocation of US$8 million (AED29 million) is to finance the 2.1 MW River Gee mini-hydro project in Liberia, while US$15 million (AED55 million) has been earmarked for the 30 MW Blitta solar PV project in Togo.

Speaking about the alternative energy projects, Mohammed Al Suwaidi said, "ADFD is delighted to support the Governments of Togo, Niger and Liberia in achieving their national priorities and to advance clean energy alternatives that align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals."

He added, "Benefiting more than 750,000 households, the three renewable energy ventures will help stimulate long-term economic growth, create job opportunities, enhance climate resilience, and ensure electricity access in small villages located far from centralised power grids.

"

For his part, Sani Yaya praised the efforts of ADFD in supporting sustainable development projects in Togo and around the developing world. Highlighting the benefits of the Blitta solar PV project, he added that the electricity generated will feed into the national grid, and provide power for 700 small- and medium-sized industries and approximately 600,000 households.

Commenting on the agreement, Samuele Lande thanked ADFD for bolstering renewable energy capacity in River Gee county and ensuring access to affordable power for the rural population, businesses, institutions and industries in the south-east region of Liberia. He noted that the River Gee mini-hydro project will help the local population to cut down its household expenditure on fuel from conventional energy sources by 30 percent and support electrification of 10 health centres and eight schools.

Thanking ADFD for its support on a government priority project, Agada Garba explained that the solar rural electrification in 100 villages supports the Government of Niger’s policy of providing electricity through solar PV systems to 200 villages. He also noted that the sustainable project will benefit more than150,000 people and create 250 direct and indirect jobs.

In 2013, ADFD committed US$350 million (AED1.28 billion) to the IRENA/ADFD Project Facility over seven funding cycles to support renewable energy projects in IRENA-member developing countries.

Since its inception in 1971, ADFD has funded development projects in 94 countries, including 40 African nations, to the tune of AED92 billion through concessionary loans, government grants, and investments. ADFD has also invested in eight companies and two private equity funds to boost a variety of sectors on the African continent.