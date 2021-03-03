UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Fund For Development, Kazakhstan Explore Means To Strengthen Strategic Partnership

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Kazakhstan explore means to strengthen strategic partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, received at the Fund’s headquarters Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reform of Kazakhstan.

The meeting was attended by Rashed Al Kaabi, Director of Investment Department at ADFD, and senior Kazakh government officials. They explored ways to develop the strategic and mutually beneficial relations, especially through infrastructure and investments projects.

Al Qubaisi highlighted the relations between the Fund and the government of Kazakhstan that had withstood the test of time. He pointed out that the Fund had supported Kazakhstan in its effort to achieve its sustainable development goals through financing strategic projects.

He added that the visit of Madiyev complemented the strong relations between the two. "More importantly, it presented an opportunity for the concerned parties to reinforce and develop their relations and expand cooperation through promotion of joint investments.

As we discussed ways to further expand our cooperation in terms of economic development, we also explored potential areas for investment that would benefit our countries as we move forward," he added.

Madiyev explained that the Fund’s efforts were a testimony to the UAE’s commitment to promote sustainable development goals all over the world, as he expressed Kazakhstan’s desire to develop the relations with the Fund in the interest of both the UAE and his country.

Abu Dhabi Fund’s ties with Kazakhstan dates back to 2001, when the Fund extended concessional loans for two projects worth AED75 million to boost social services and transport sectors. The projects not just improve the quality of life, but also helped the government to meet its sustainable development objectives.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Kazakhstan All Government Million

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 14 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultan ..

32 seconds ago

Karachi Kings won by six wickets against Peshawar ..

15 minutes ago

SEHA observes World Hearing Day

21 minutes ago

National Archives launches new channel for visuall ..

21 minutes ago

Justice Minister visits Federal Court of Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Land Forces calls on COAS

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.