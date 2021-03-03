Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Kazakhstan explore means to strengthen strategic partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, received at the Fund’s headquarters Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reform of Kazakhstan.

The meeting was attended by Rashed Al Kaabi, Director of Investment Department at ADFD, and senior Kazakh government officials. They explored ways to develop the strategic and mutually beneficial relations, especially through infrastructure and investments projects.

Al Qubaisi highlighted the relations between the Fund and the government of Kazakhstan that had withstood the test of time. He pointed out that the Fund had supported Kazakhstan in its effort to achieve its sustainable development goals through financing strategic projects.

He added that the visit of Madiyev complemented the strong relations between the two. "More importantly, it presented an opportunity for the concerned parties to reinforce and develop their relations and expand cooperation through promotion of joint investments.

As we discussed ways to further expand our cooperation in terms of economic development, we also explored potential areas for investment that would benefit our countries as we move forward," he added.

Madiyev explained that the Fund’s efforts were a testimony to the UAE’s commitment to promote sustainable development goals all over the world, as he expressed Kazakhstan’s desire to develop the relations with the Fund in the interest of both the UAE and his country.

Abu Dhabi Fund’s ties with Kazakhstan dates back to 2001, when the Fund extended concessional loans for two projects worth AED75 million to boost social services and transport sectors. The projects not just improve the quality of life, but also helped the government to meet its sustainable development objectives.