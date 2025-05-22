Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, TRENDS sign strategic research MoU at ‘Make it in the Emirates’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and TRENDS Research & Advisory have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance joint research across strategic areas of mutual interest. The agreement was signed during the fourth edition of “Make it in the Emirates” forum in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU aims to strengthen collaboration on economic, social, and future-oriented studies, including field research, by producing rigorous, evidence-based insights to inform decision-making and national development priorities. It was formalised by Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, and Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

The agreement paves the way for joint publications, academic exchanges, co-hosted conferences, and workshops, while also expanding cooperation on scientific communication and outreach with local and international institutions. The two entities also plan to launch joint research projects and collaborative initiatives on priority topics, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a hub for thought leadership and innovation.

Al Suwaidi commented, “This MoU with TRENDS Research & Advisory reflects the Fund’s commitment to deepening cooperation with national research centres and leveraging scientific research to support comprehensive development. We are focused on backing data-driven initiatives built on rigorous standards that contribute to effective policy development, help address economic and development challenges and support sustainable social progress.”

Dr. Al-Ali added, “We are proud to sign this MoU with one of the region’s leading development institutions. This partnership will enhance the production of strategic, evidence-based research and enable knowledge exchange and application of best practices in various economic and development fields.”

The collaboration represents a strategic step toward strengthening the UAE’s research ecosystem and aligning national development institutions with leading policy think tanks. The MoU sets the foundation for future agreements and joint initiatives that will contribute to the UAE’s long-term vision and evidence-based policy agenda.