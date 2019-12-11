Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative participation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witnessed qualitative and exceptional participation from contestants across the region to demonstrate their knowledge on Gahwa (Arabic coffee) and its place in the region’s heritage.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, to celebrate the heritage of Gahwa across the region, the championships took place at the premier F&B and hospitality fair SIAL middle East 2019, and featured five categories to test competitors’ skills and knowledge.

Abdullah bin Nasser bin Kulaib, Member of the jury from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said, "As a jurist, I feel happy to be part of this unique tournament and my feeling is indescribable regarding the great turnout witnessed by the championship in Abu Dhabi, which contributed to the success of this contest and reflected the popularity of Arabic coffee.

Fatima Al Mughni, one of the jurist, said, "I am happy to be here with jurists from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in the event, the first of its kind, that sheds light on Arabia Coffee as a rooted history and cultural legacy. As the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan said that those who have no past will have no present or future. Today we see this in reality as the contest sheds light on Gahwa as a national heritage."

The championships consisted of five categories, all designed to test the knowledge and practice of participants in areas such as the heritage of Gahwa; bean selection and roasting; and Gahwa preparation and serving. The championships also featured categories specific to roasting and a beverage concept award category.