Abu Dhabi gears up to host 25,000 global participants at AIM Congress in April

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) Abu Dhabi is preparing to welcome over 25,000 participants, distinguished figures, and top global investors at the AIM Congress 2025, which will be held under the theme, "Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalised Investment Landscape - Towards a New Balanced World Structure".

The 14th edition of AIM Congress will take place from 7th to 9th April 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), bringing together global business leaders to explore the best investment opportunities.

Organised by AIM Global Foundation, the AIM Congress is a premier international platform dedicated to empowering the global economy and fostering economic development. It provides an ideal setting for participants to discuss the latest investment trends, navigate current and future challenges, and collaborate on solutions aimed at achieving a balanced, prosperous, and sustainable global economy.

AIM Congress 2025 will bring together leaders, government officials, decision makers, policymakers, entrepreneurs, top regional and international investors, and major global corporations across various industries.

AIM Congress 2025 aims to showcase exceptional investment opportunities in the UAE, reinforce its position as a global hub for promising investments, explore worldwide investment trends, and enhance international collaboration to facilitate investment and drive sustainable economic growth through diversified investments.

In addition to Honouring Excellence with AIM Investment Awards, it supports Innovation through the Startups & Unicorns and AI World Championship.

AIM Congress 2025 will feature a comprehensive lineup of events, forums, panel discussions, workshops, high-level meetings, an exhibition, the AIM Investment Awards, a startup competition, and investment country presentations—all structured around 8 key portfolios.

These portfolios include Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Global Trade, Startups & Unicorns, Future Cities, Future Finance, Global Manufacturing, Digital Economy, and Entrepreneurs.

AIM Congress 2025 will cover diverse sectors, including intelligent agriculture, energy, infrastructure, finance & stock exchange, ICT, manufacturing, medical tourism, biotechnology, medical technology, pharmaceuticals, international trade, logistics & transportation, water technology, tourism, and education.