Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Gears Up To Host 25,000 Global Participants At AIM Congress In April

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 03:15 PM

Abu Dhabi gears up to host 25,000 global participants at AIM Congress in April

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) Abu Dhabi is preparing to welcome over 25,000 participants, distinguished figures, and top global investors at the AIM Congress 2025, which will be held under the theme, "Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalised Investment Landscape - Towards a New Balanced World Structure".

The 14th edition of AIM Congress will take place from 7th to 9th April 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), bringing together global business leaders to explore the best investment opportunities.

Organised by AIM Global Foundation, the AIM Congress is a premier international platform dedicated to empowering the global economy and fostering economic development. It provides an ideal setting for participants to discuss the latest investment trends, navigate current and future challenges, and collaborate on solutions aimed at achieving a balanced, prosperous, and sustainable global economy.

AIM Congress 2025 will bring together leaders, government officials, decision makers, policymakers, entrepreneurs, top regional and international investors, and major global corporations across various industries.

AIM Congress 2025 aims to showcase exceptional investment opportunities in the UAE, reinforce its position as a global hub for promising investments, explore worldwide investment trends, and enhance international collaboration to facilitate investment and drive sustainable economic growth through diversified investments.

In addition to Honouring Excellence with AIM Investment Awards, it supports Innovation through the Startups & Unicorns and AI World Championship.

AIM Congress 2025 will feature a comprehensive lineup of events, forums, panel discussions, workshops, high-level meetings, an exhibition, the AIM Investment Awards, a startup competition, and investment country presentations—all structured around 8 key portfolios.

These portfolios include Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Global Trade, Startups & Unicorns, Future Cities, Future Finance, Global Manufacturing, Digital Economy, and Entrepreneurs.

AIM Congress 2025 will cover diverse sectors, including intelligent agriculture, energy, infrastructure, finance & stock exchange, ICT, manufacturing, medical tourism, biotechnology, medical technology, pharmaceuticals, international trade, logistics & transportation, water technology, tourism, and education.

Related Topics

World Technology Stock Exchange Business Education Water Agriculture UAE Abu Dhabi Hub April Congress From Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Why You Should Buy a Dany Smartwatch?

Why You Should Buy a Dany Smartwatch?

16 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi gears up to host 25,000 global participa ..

Abu Dhabi gears up to host 25,000 global participants at AIM Congress in April

2 minutes ago
 Why Audionic is the #1 Audio Brand in Pakistan

Why Audionic is the #1 Audio Brand in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Forged for the Future: The Rise of Ultra-Resilient ..

Forged for the Future: The Rise of Ultra-Resilient Metal Smartphones

10 minutes ago
 Noatum Maritime takes delivery of first LNG powere ..

Noatum Maritime takes delivery of first LNG powered vessel for United Global Ro- ..

47 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 4

Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 4

53 minutes ago
Emirates boosts flight schedule ahead of Eid Al Fi ..

Emirates boosts flight schedule ahead of Eid Al Fitr

1 hour ago
 Tawazun Council awards AED1.3 billion contract to ..

Tawazun Council awards AED1.3 billion contract to build naval vessels

1 hour ago
 Drydocks World secures FPSO Baobab Ivoirien refurb ..

Drydocks World secures FPSO Baobab Ivoirien refurbishment project

1 hour ago
 Peace Homes Development to build AED50 million end ..

Peace Homes Development to build AED50 million endowment building to support 'Fa ..

2 hours ago
 IHC restores meetings with Imran Khan twice a week ..

IHC restores meetings with Imran Khan twice a week outside Adiala jail, bans med ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host 8th International Conference on Educ ..

Dubai to host 8th International Conference on Education Quality

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East