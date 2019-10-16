(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) Russian media has highlighted the rousing reception accorded to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the UAE, praising the warm hospitality he received.

In a story titled, 'Red Carpets Are for Wimps! How UAE Greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin', published by the Russian news agency, Sputnik on Tuesday, said that the "reception that the hosts offered him in Abu Dhabi has given a new meaning to the word "welcome."

It added that Putin’s visit to the United Arab Emirates has been "celebrated in a way that could startle even a VIP guest who has seen it all, as it included a horse escort alongside his vehicle and what appeared to be cars from the Russian road police."

The news outlet wrote, "As soon as Vladimir Putin landed at Abu Dhabi Airport, where he was met by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, he was not only saluted by gunfire. On his way through the oasis city, which was extensively decorated with Russian and UAE banners, the presidential cortege was welcomed by jets from the country’s air force that painted the sky in the colours of Russia’s national flag: white, blue, and red."

​Putin rode in an Aurus limousine, which is a Russian luxury car brand that Moscow aspires to sell and produce in the UAE, according to Sputnik.

"Along with black vehicles, the cortege included what looked like two Russian road police cars. The Mercedes vehicles were coloured blue and white, but had local UAE plates and Russian road police emblems on them.

​"Apart from regular cars, the president’s limousine was escorted by horsemen carrying both countries’ flags," Sputnik added.

Moreover, in a caption on Twitter, referring to a video of Putin's arrival motorcade, one Russian journalist wrote, "This is how far signs of respect can go.

Russian Television, RT, aired a video of President Putin gifting Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, a gyrfalcon – a Russian bird of prey.

Footage showed Putin presenting the gyrfalcon Sheikh Mohamed, who looked impressed by the beauty of the bird.

In return, Putin was gifted a model of a golden Emirati palace, the royal family’s old residence.

Russian News Agency, TASS, highlighted the Russian leader's meeting with representatives of the business community of both countries in Abu Dhabi, where Putin said that the UAE can count on Russia’s assistance in developing nuclear power.

The Russian President also said that his country can meet the demand of the UAE's market for agricultural products and foods, referring to meat supplies, namely halal meats and grains. Putin also expressed his country's readiness to continue joint work in space exploration, said TASS.

During the visit, both countries signed agreements worth US$1.4 billion in petrochemistry, transport, and medicine.

President Putin also touched on the successful mission of Hazza Al Mansoori, the first-ever Emirati astronaut in space, saying that it was made possible thanks to the friendship that bond the two countries.

The agency quoted a conversation between the two leaders where President Putin praised Sheikh Mohamed for his determination in realising the space mission, saying, "It was his initiative and he saw it through." The Russian leader also described the Emirati leader as "a big friend of our country, a big friend of Russia. We agreed that it would be done and it was."

In turn, the Crown Prince lauded the support of the Russian leader. "Mr. President, but for your support and help, this would have never happened," he told Putin.

Putin responded, "If it wasn’t for our friendship, this wouldn’t have happened," according to TASS.