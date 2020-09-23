Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores international efforts to advance UN SDGs

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) Abu Dhabi’s Global Goals House was launched as part of the United Nations General Assembly Week, with a series of panel debates and one-on-one discussions that explore international efforts aimed at advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office and held at Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, this is the first year Abu Dhabi has played host to Goals House, which coincides with the UN General Assembly’s 75th anniversary.

On Monday, 21st September, Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of Authority of Social Contribution, Ma’an, took part in the "Sustainable Innovation for the SDGs" panel alongside Vera Hahn, SVP and Head of Corporate Sustainability at Bayer; John Blood, Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer of Anheuser-Busch InBev; and Dr. Fitsum Assefa Adela, Minister of Plan and Development Commission for the Federal Government of Ethiopia.

Sharing her thoughts during the global panel session, Salama said, "If we are able to balance and connect government, private sector and civic society we will be able to achieve the sustainability goals."

On Tuesday, 22nd September, Abu Dhabi hosted its "Utilising Tech and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Development" Panel Discussion. Moderated by Nick Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of WIRED, the conversation featured Dr.

Tariq Bin Hendi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office; Hanan Harhara Al Yafei, CEO of Hub71; Kai Fu Lee, CEO of Sinovation Ventures, renowned AI scientist and board member of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, MBZUAI; and Stasia Mitchell, EY Global Entrepreneurship Leader.

The group explored how government bodies and business leaders can best address environmental, social and economic issues by scaling up efforts through collaboration with peers, industry and sector organisations, customers, governments, non-profit organisations and society at large.

In the discussion, Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi shared, "We work with companies to understand the risks that may impact their aspirations and how we can de-risk core areas to help them succeed.

"Not only are we supporting the development of innovative technologies in Abu Dhabi, but we are looking at how these technologies can be exported to the rest of the world."

Hanan Harhara Al Yafei added, "There was a tremendous acceleration in Abu Dhabi as a result of COVID-19, once you see the government accelerating, everything else will follow, HealthTech and EdTech."

On 23rd September, Abu Dhabi hosted "The Great Green Reset: Rebuilding Sustainably" Panel Discussion.

Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi will also virtually address a group gathered in London for the World food Programme’s "Dine With Purpose" event.