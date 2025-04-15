Abu Dhabi Global Health Week promotes safe digital space for children

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025 has highlighted the importance of creating a safe and responsible digital environment for children.

As part of the week’s activities, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) hosted the Digital Wellbeing Symposium, which addressed the needs of children aged 0 to 8 and explored their interactions with digital media.

The symposium provided a platform for stakeholders to collaborate on developing evidence-based guidelines and strategies for high-quality digital content focused on early childhood learning and development. It also explored the key requirements for launching a culturally appropriate framework for evaluating digital media.

New York University Abu Dhabi, supported by ECA, conducted a field study on children’s use of digital media, the findings of which were unveiled during the symposium.

This study, which surveyed 10,000 parents in Abu Dhabi, is part of a three-year research project and a key outcome of the inaugural edition of the international WED Movement for Early Childhood Development. The initiative was developed by a dedicated working group addressing core challenges in the sector.

The study went beyond measuring screen time by examining the nuances of children’s engagement with digital media and the critical role of parents. results showed that parents directly influence how their children interact with digital platforms.

Most respondents viewed digital media as a positive and essential part of children’s lives. Some 70 percent expressed satisfaction with the amount of time their children spent using digital media, while 55 percent believed it supported learning.

However, 47 percent voiced concern over excessive screen time.

The study found that 82 percent of parents set rules regarding which apps or platforms their children can use, 71 percent imposed time limits, and 60 percent allowed usage only during specific periods.

Dr. Yousef Al Hammadi, Executive Director of Knowledge and Impact at ECA, told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the Digital Wellness Symposium, held during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, underscores the importance of collaboration to provide a safe and enriching digital experience for young children.

He noted that the coming period will see the announcement of key principles emerging from the study, targeting two main audiences: parents and caregivers, and digital content creators. These principles will aim to ensure the suitability of content for children aged 0 to 8, fostering their development and supporting their digital wellbeing.

The study also identified the central role parents play in ensuring safe digital media use. It encouraged joint engagement during screen time, selecting age- and culture-appropriate content, setting healthy limits, and maintaining open dialogue about safe and responsible digital practices.

It concluded that the family plays a foundational role in shaping children’s digital experiences. Active participation, parental oversight, and appropriate guidelines are essential in fostering a healthy relationship with digital media both inside and outside the home.

Interactive activities such as co-viewing, shared play, and discussions were highlighted as effective methods to enhance learning and strengthen family bonds through balanced digital engagement.