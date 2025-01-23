Abu Dhabi Global Health Week to take place on April 15

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has announced the second edition of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW), taking place from 15th to 17th April 2025 at ADNEC Centre – Abu Dhabi.

Under the theme “Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being”, ADGHW 2025 will bring together global and regional stakeholders to foster collaboration, spark innovation and drive investment in solutions that advance healthcare and wellbeing.

This year’s edition is expected to attract over 15,000 participants and 325 exhibitors, continuing to provide a vibrant forum for policymakers, researchers, innovators and investors to exchange insights, build partnerships and address critical healthcare challenges.

It will spotlight specialised tracks, including the Forum, which brings together global leaders to focus on collaborative efforts for a positive impact on global health.

The event’s key topics centre around four thematic pillars, including Health Longevity & Personalised Precision Medicine: Personalising the Future of Medicine; Health System Resilience & Sustainability: Crafting Future-Ready Frameworks; Digital Health & AI: Revolutionising Care Through Technology; and Investment in Health & Life Sciences: Driving Global Innovation Forward.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, said, “Abu Dhabi Global Health Week demonstrates our commitment to driving impactful change in the global healthcare landscape. Together, we aim to redefine the future of health and wellbeing by accelerating collaboration, innovation and investment”.

ADGHW serves as a platform that reflects global healthcare trends, driving the shift from reactive treatment to preventative, holistic health approaches. By spotlighting advancements in digital health and artificial intelligence, the event seeks to extend the definition of health beyond treatment, focusing on longevity, wellness and overall quality of life.

Participants will uncover groundbreaking innovations, deepen their expertise and network with industry leaders, cementing ADGHW as a pivotal gathering for stakeholders in the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

As part of the 2025 edition, the ADGHW Innovation Awards will celebrate groundbreaking advances in healthcare, fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration across the industry. These prestigious awards recognise individuals, organisations and startups that have pioneered transformative solutions addressing critical challenges in global health.

By spotlighting innovations that enhance patient outcomes, improve accessibility and streamline healthcare delivery, the awards aim to inspire continued progress in the field.

Last year, the inaugural event facilitated 18 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and attracted over 11,500 visitors and 1,600 delegates from 97 countries.

Among notable outcomes was the establishment of the Ma’an Health & Life Sciences Research Innovation Fund, which allocated over AED19 million to 11 groundbreaking research projects.

Additionally, the collaboration with Abu Dhabi ecosystem partners, Etihad, Abu Dhabi Ports, Abu Dhabi Airports, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office further cemented Abu Dhabi as a regional life-science distribution hub.