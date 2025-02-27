Abu Dhabi Global Health Week unveils Startup Zone

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) today announced that it will feature a dedicated Startup Zone and Smart Health Hackathon.

Designed to provide health startups with the resources, visibility and networking opportunities required to bring ideas to life, the ADGHW Startup Zone will serve as a hub for collaboration, innovation and inspiration during the event. Featuring dedicated pods, startups will display innovative ideas, alongside stages for live pitches to potential investors. The Startup Zone will foster collaboration to advance prevention, improve patient outcomes, increase accessibility, and enhance healthcare delivery.

The Smart Health Hackathon offers emerging entrepreneurs and innovators the opportunity to showcase responsible innovation and connect with potential mentors and investors. The Hackathon will task participants with developing cutting-edge solutions for specific health and well-being challenges in real-time before esteemed industry leaders.

Categories for entries to the Hackathon include: Smart Living and Gym of Tomorrow. The Hackathon is open to entrepreneurs, university teams, inventors and health-tech professionals, and will culminate in a series of financial prizes and awards. Applications are open until 10 March 2025, and can be submitted via the ADGHW official website.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life-science Sector, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, emphasised the transformative nature of this initiative, stating, "The future of health is rooted in innovation, driven by technological advancements and evolving knowledge.

With the launch of the Startup Zone and Smart Health Hackathon, we are providing an ecosystem to showcase smarter, viable, and patient-centric healthcare solutions that can advance healthcare, accelerate breakthroughs, and shape an ever-more resilient world.”

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi currently supports more than 75 startups in the Emirate, providing access to a network of health experts and global partners. The Government is committed to supporting startups at every stage of their journey, from ideation to commercialisation, through targeted initiatives designed to foster innovation and drive growth of its ecosystem of innovators.

Under the visionary leadership of the UAE, innovation has been embedded as a key driver of national progress, shaping advancements across various sectors and enhancing the quality of life for its people. As part of the UAE’s annual Innovation Month, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) continues to champion transformative advancements in the healthcare sector. These activities align with DoH’s broader strategy to foster a culture of innovation, support emerging technologies, and drive sustainable healthcare solutions in Abu Dhabi.

Hosted from 15th-17th April at ADNEC Abu Dhabi under the theme of “Towards Longevity, Redefining Health and Well-Being”, ADGHW is committed to leading the transition from healthcare to health. It will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, and healthcare professionals to facilitate knowledge exchange and forge strategic partnerships that drive meaningful progress in global health.