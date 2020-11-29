Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy, Digital Authority and School of Government to drive digital transformation strategy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2020 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Global Market academy, ADGMA, the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, and the Abu Dhabi school of Government, ADSG, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance the Abu Dhabi government’s digital transformation agenda and move forward in the emirate’s digital literacy strategy through putting in place curated development programmes.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Mohamed AbdelHameed Al Askar, Director General of the ADDA, Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, COO of ADGM and Managing Director of the ADGM Academy, and Dr. Nama Salmeen Al Ameri, Acting General Director of the ADSG, during the fourth edition of the FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of ADGM, and Ali Rashed Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support.

Through the agreement, the ADGMA, the ADDA and the ADSG will curate and execute a series of certified digital skills programmes, in accordance with Abu Dhabi’s digital literacy strategy. The authorities will also work closely to deliver Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation vision through the provision of comprehensive skillset trainings that will aim to bridge digital proficiency gaps in the market.

Regarding the agreement, Engineer Mohamed AbdelHameed Al-Askar, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said, "As a government entity leading the digital transformation of the Abu Dhabi Government, we are pleased to be part of this agreement, which aims to empower Abu Dhabi government entities’ employees and develop their digital skillsets.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, COO of ADGM and Managing Director of the ADGM Academy, added, "Through this agreement, we look to enrich the minds of eager professionals and facilitate an exchange of knowledge on progressive subjects in service of Abu Dhabi’s progression. We are confident that the outcomes of this partnership will aid in shaping an increasingly digitally-savvy and technologically-privy generation of professionals, ultimately enabling the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to realise an agile and resilient digital future."

As part of the agreement, the authorities will define skillset requirements, as per Abu Dhabi’s digital literacy strategy, and perform a skills gap analysis to construct individual development plans and digital skills training programmes for UAE nationals.

The agreement also entails the development of programme KPIs and targets, as well as the issuance of certifications and qualifications for UAE nationals who have completed skillset trainings.