Abu Dhabi Global Market Launches FinTech Abu Dhabi Awards

Wed 28th August 2019 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) Abu Dhabi Global Market,ADGM, the International Financial Centre in Abu Dhabi, launched the inaugural FinTech Abu Dhabi Awards. The awards will be decided by an independent panel of industry experts and will recognise the contributions of leading figures in the FinTech ecosystem.

ADGM welcomes nominations for the FinTech AD Awards from now until 23 September across the following nine categories: - UAE FinTech of the Year - MENA FinTech of the Year - Emerging Markets Fintech of the Year - FinTech Investor of the Year - FinTech Accelerator of the Year - FinTech Corporate Innovation Programme of the Year - Emerging FinTech Talent of the Year - FinTech Leader of the Year - FinTech Woman of the Year Nominations can be done through the FinTech AD website (https://www.fintechabudhabi.com/fintech-abu-dhabi-awards). Winners will be announced during the 3rd FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival taking place from 21st to 23rd October, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre,ADNEC.

ADGM is also pleased to collaborate with KPMG Lower Gulf,KPMG LG, on the third edition of the FinTech Abu Dhabi,FinTech AD, Innovation Challenge to deliver a strong offering of attractive prizes and direct benefits for participants. The Innovation Challenge includes 15 FinTech problem statements that represent the key challenges that financial institutions, corporates and consumers face in the United Arab Emirates and the wider middle East, Africa & South Asia,MEASA, region.

Richard Teng, Chief Executive Officer, Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM, commented: "The FinTech Abu Dhabi Awards aim to showcase and credit the tremendous achievements made by FinTech leaders in our region. We look forward to receiving nominations and playing our part in recognising efforts in transforming the financial services' landscape in the region.

We are also pleased to be working with KPMG LG on the third edition of the FinTech Abu Dhabi Innovation Challenge.

The first two instalments of the Challenge have demonstrated the transformative potential of technology to solve the pain points in the financial services industry. These solutions have been deployed to great success by leading financial institutions in the region. We are excited to announce our most compelling incentives yet for solution-providers to join us at the FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival in October. As a smart digital IFC, ADGM will continue to support innovative and new business models that meets the need of a rapidly evolving digital landscape and tap into opportunities offered by the future economy."

Umair Hameed, Partner, Financial Services, KPMG LG, said: "KPMG is delighted to be a part of the FinTech Abu Dhabi Awards as part of our three-year long association with ADGM to support innovation in the UAE. This is a fantastic initiative, especially as it continues to attract growing regional and international interest. KPMG invests heavily in technology-based solutions within its Digital & Innovation practice and has launched a number of initiatives to support this, including the KPMG Digital Village, the Autonomous Vehicle Readiness Index and Global Ignition Centres which help bring game-changing FinTech solutions to businesses."

Applications are open until 23rd September for businesses to showcase how their disruptive technologies can solve the most pressing issues and challenges facing the financial services industry in the region. Successful finalists will pitch their solutions to an audience of financial institutions, regulators, corporates, investors and media at FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival 2019.

