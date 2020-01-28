Abu Dhabi Global Market marks International Data Protection Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, has marked the International Data Protection Day along with many other jurisdictions around the world in an effort to raise awareness on the importance of personal data protection and privacy measures.

The International Protection Day falls on 28th January of every year and marks the anniversary on which the Council of Europe’s data protection convention, known as ‘Convention 108’, was signed.

The ADGM Office of Data Protection is an independent body that oversees the ADGM Data Protection Regulations 2015 and coordinates and engages with data protection authorities internationally. It has been a member of the Global Privacy Enforcement Network, GPEN, since March 2018 and has an ‘observer status’ of the Global Privacy Assembly and the Consultative Committee to Convention 108.

The ADGM Office of Data Protection is also responsible for promoting data protection within ADGM, maintaining the register of Data Controllers, enforcing the obligations upon Data Controllers and upholding the rights of individuals. It provides a range of information, guidance and tools, not only to organisations operating within ADGM, but also to individuals and the general public.

The GPEN is an international network that connects privacy enforcement authorities from around the world to promote and support cooperation in cross-border enforcement of laws protecting privacy. It has more than 50 members from over 40 countries.

As a member of the GPEN, the ADGM Office of Data Protection has participated in the GPEN Sweep for past two consecutive years. The GPEN Sweep is an annual review conducted by GPEN members that aims to encourage awareness and compliance with privacy requirements and to enhance the cooperation between international privacy enforcement authorities.

In line with last year’s theme of Personal Data Breach Reporting, the Sweep studied how well organisations have implemented the practices of managing and reporting personal data breaches into their own internal privacy programmes and policies.

ADGM was one of the 16 GPEN members from around the world who participated in the Sweep, which in total covered the data protection arrangements in 1145 organisations.

ADGM’s Data Protection Regulations 2015 require businesses to report personal data breaches within 72 hours of becoming aware of them. Data breaches must be reported by going to www.registration.adgm.com. In 2019, organisations located within Al Maryah Island reported a total of four cases of personal data breaches that were reviewed and resolved by the ADGM’s Office of Data Protection.

As an international financial centre, ADGM’s legal framework includes requirements for entities registered with ADGM to comply with data protection obligations that are aligned with international principles and best practices.

Dhaher bin Dhaher AlMheiri, CEO of the Registration Authority at ADGM, said, "As an award-winning international financial centre, we continuously strive to provide a vibrant and effective ecosystem that maintains the highest of business operating standards. As such, data protection is a key priority for ADGM’s legal framework due to its role in ensuring a trusted and sustainable investment and operating platform.

"ADGM plays a leading role in the region in promoting and reinforcing the importance of data protection, while engaging with the data protection community worldwide. ADGM is focused on ensuring the effectiveness of its data protection framework, including upholding the privacy rights of individuals, through its Data Protection Regulations 2015, which apply to businesses located in the jurisdiction of Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. ADGM will continue to work with its strategic partners locally and internationally in this evolving field, to constantly improve operations and enhance the reputation of ADGM as a trusted business environment."