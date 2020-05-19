Abu Dhabi Global Market organises webinars on current business environment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Global Market is organising a series of webinars on the current business environment.

‘ADGM Webcast Series 2020’ will cover topics across the spectrum of organisational strategy in a rapidly changing landscape, according to a tweet by ADGM on Monday.

The webinar will bring together leading industry experts to provide the businesspersons with insights and expert opinions on topics that matter to their business.

The current business environment has affected how companies operate and adapt to a rapidly changing business landscape, ADGM pointed out.

"Putting in place agile and sustainable strategies to mitigate risks and meet current market needs are even more crucial today than ever.

Businesses must ensure their unwavering resilience in these unprecedented times," it explained.

The ADGM sessions will consider the longer-term, as they share ideas to build forward-looking, resilient companies and help organisations scale up.

ADGM has partnered with industry experts, and global consultants, Roland Berger to bring live sessions including experts from this firm as speakers, such as Feroz Sanulla, Senior Strategic Advisor; Bhavin Shah, Partner, Financial Services; and Dr. Markus Strietzel, Senior Partner, Global Head of Financial Services.