UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Global Market Organises Webinars On Current Business Environment

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Abu Dhabi Global Market organises webinars on current business environment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Global Market is organising a series of webinars on the current business environment.

‘ADGM Webcast Series 2020’ will cover topics across the spectrum of organisational strategy in a rapidly changing landscape, according to a tweet by ADGM on Monday.

The webinar will bring together leading industry experts to provide the businesspersons with insights and expert opinions on topics that matter to their business.

The current business environment has affected how companies operate and adapt to a rapidly changing business landscape, ADGM pointed out.

"Putting in place agile and sustainable strategies to mitigate risks and meet current market needs are even more crucial today than ever.

Businesses must ensure their unwavering resilience in these unprecedented times," it explained.

The ADGM sessions will consider the longer-term, as they share ideas to build forward-looking, resilient companies and help organisations scale up.

ADGM has partnered with industry experts, and global consultants, Roland Berger to bring live sessions including experts from this firm as speakers, such as Feroz Sanulla, Senior Strategic Advisor; Bhavin Shah, Partner, Financial Services; and Dr. Markus Strietzel, Senior Partner, Global Head of Financial Services.

Related Topics

Business Abu Dhabi 2020 Market From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Determination, strong will lead to greater achieve ..

30 seconds ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 9,577; 832 new cases i ..

52 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of France review regi ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Boris Johnson review global fig ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed inspects Emirates Field Hospital ..

2 hours ago

Measures Taken by Russia Led to One of Lowest COVI ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.