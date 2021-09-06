UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Golf Club Set To Host 2021 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Golf Club set to host 2021 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) Golf in the UAE has received another major boost after the R&A and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) announced that the 2021 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) Championship will be staged at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 10-13 November.

The announcement follows on from last month’s news that Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club will host this year’s Asia Pacific Amateur Championship, where the region’s best male amateur golfers will go head-to-head for a spot in the Masters Tournament and Open Championship The WAAP, won by home favourite Yuka Yasuda of Japan in 2019, makes a return to the international golf schedule for the first time since the global pandemic interrupted golf championships around the world.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive at The R&A, said, "After the disruption caused by the pandemic over the last 18 months, we are excited to be staging the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific championship at such a fantastic venue in Abu Dhabi.

It is more important than ever to provide opportunities for elite women amateurs to compete in Asia-Pacific and we look forward to another thrilling championship in November."

Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the APGC, said, "The Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific championship has been a wonderful addition to the APGC’s golfing Calendar and we very much look forward to welcoming it back to the schedule following last year’s postponement due to COVID-19. Not only does the WAAP present our leading female players the chance to compete against their peers but it also acts as an inspiration for all up-and-coming golfers.

"This year’s historic win at the US Women’s Open by Yuka Saso, joint runner-up in the inaugural WAAP, served to underline the importance of this championship as a platform for the game’s development and rising talent in the region."

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Male Japan United Arab Emirates November Women 2019 All From Best Asia

Recent Stories

SWRO water desalination plant in Jebel Ali is 92.4 ..

SWRO water desalination plant in Jebel Ali is 92.4% complete: DEWA

51 seconds ago
 Fujairah CP receives winner of UAE President’s c ..

Fujairah CP receives winner of UAE President’s chess cup

1 minute ago
 57 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

57 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

1 minute ago
 E-cigarettes containing nicotine cause blood clott ..

E-cigarettes containing nicotine cause blood clotting: Study

1 minute ago
 ACS chairs meeting on Public Investment Management ..

ACS chairs meeting on Public Investment Management

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents in plots allotment case

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.