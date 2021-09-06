Abu Dhabi Golf Club set to host 2021 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) Golf in the UAE has received another major boost after the R&A and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) announced that the 2021 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) Championship will be staged at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 10-13 November.

The announcement follows on from last month’s news that Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club will host this year’s Asia Pacific Amateur Championship, where the region’s best male amateur golfers will go head-to-head for a spot in the Masters Tournament and Open Championship The WAAP, won by home favourite Yuka Yasuda of Japan in 2019, makes a return to the international golf schedule for the first time since the global pandemic interrupted golf championships around the world.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive at The R&A, said, "After the disruption caused by the pandemic over the last 18 months, we are excited to be staging the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific championship at such a fantastic venue in Abu Dhabi.

It is more important than ever to provide opportunities for elite women amateurs to compete in Asia-Pacific and we look forward to another thrilling championship in November."

Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the APGC, said, "The Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific championship has been a wonderful addition to the APGC’s golfing Calendar and we very much look forward to welcoming it back to the schedule following last year’s postponement due to COVID-19. Not only does the WAAP present our leading female players the chance to compete against their peers but it also acts as an inspiration for all up-and-coming golfers.

"This year’s historic win at the US Women’s Open by Yuka Saso, joint runner-up in the inaugural WAAP, served to underline the importance of this championship as a platform for the game’s development and rising talent in the region."