UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Government, Aldar Properties Agree To Strategic Land Exchange Transaction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 08:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Government, Aldar Properties agree to strategic land exchange transaction

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2019) The Government of Abu Dhabi and Aldar Properties have agreed on an exchange of land assets in a transaction that will see the redistribution of land resources suitable for development in accordance with both the Abu Dhabi Government and Aldar's respective strategic priorities.

The agreement, implemented by the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, contributes to the Government of Abu Dhabi’s strategy of closely collaborating with the private sector to manage real estate supply and ensure stable and sustainable development of the market.

The real estate sector is a key enabler of sustainable growth and economic diversification in Abu Dhabi.

As per the agreement, which will be implemented from December 2019, land with total developable gross floor area, GFA, of approximately six million sqm will be exchanged.

The Government of Abu Dhabi will receive land on Al Raha Beach, Lulu Island and other land parcels on Abu Dhabi island in non-investment zones. Aldar will receive infrastructure enabled land plots in the Saadiyat Cultural District and Mina Zayed, which closely match the company’s key areas of focus for future development.

Related Topics

Exchange Company Abu Dhabi December 2019 Market From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Only a few days left to nominate for the Abu Dhabi ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi FM Prince Faisal arrives on Thursday

3 minutes ago

Christmas celebrated amid tight security in Rawalp ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry celebr ..

3 minutes ago

University of Karachi awards 28 PhD, 27 M.Phil, tw ..

3 minutes ago

CMIT for addressing public complains: Haji Muhamma ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.