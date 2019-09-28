Abu Dhabi Government bodies reveal readiness for GITEX 2019

The Government of Abu Dhabi, represented by 32 key government and academic entities, has expressed readiness in preparing its participation at ‘GITEX Technology Week’, which will be held from October 6 to 10, 2019, at the Dubai World Trade Center

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) The Government of Abu Dhabi, represented by 32 key government and academic entities, has expressed readiness in preparing its participation at ‘GITEX Technology Week’, which will be held from October 6 to 10, 2019, at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), the leading governmental entity in charge of coordinating the participation of Abu Dhabi governmental entities in the exhibition, has recently held a preparatory meeting attended by representatives of participating government bodies to ensure effective participation. These efforts are aimed at strengthening Abu Dhabi Government’s efforts in leading the digital transformation in the Abu Dhabi Emirate.

Dr. Rauda Saeed Al Saadi, Director General of ADDA, commented: "ADDA is sparing no efforts to ensure the delivery of a unique experience during the Abu Dhabi Government's participation in GITEX 2019. We will present a unified platform that brings together a total of 32 government entities within the emirate, featuring their latest achievements and successful efforts to accelerate Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation. This will further boost Abu Dhabi’s leadership in advanced technologies and in tapping technological innovation to deliver the efficient services, leading to government excellence.

Dr. Rauda Saeed Al Saadi emphasized the importance of government coordination and joint efforts of various entities to ensure that the Abu Dhabi Emirate has the best representation in showcasing its advanced government services. She added that GITEX is an ideal platform to showcase Abu Dhabi Government’s achievements and current efforts in further enhancing the Emirate’s global competitiveness to become a preferred global destination for investment and business.

This year, the pavilion of Abu Dhabi Government will feature four main areas, promoting the four pillars of the emirate’s digital agenda which are; government services, government solutions, data & applied intelligence, and eco-system enablement. The Pavilion will provide an ideal platform to showcase Abu Dhabi Government’s achievements and current efforts in further enhancing the Emirate’s global competitiveness.

Committed to enhancing the efficiency of government performance and enrich customer experience, the Abu Dhabi Government has been relentlessly working to provide integrated and innovative digital solutions, securing digital infrastructure and lead digital future of the government.

Through advanced solutions and technologies, various initiatives have been developed to guarantee an inspiring and innovative business environment that accelerates the digital transformation of the government services while providing a safe and reliable digital environment, and thereby effectively support Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive and sustainable development.

During the weeklong exhibition, the 32 government and academic entities will showcase more than 70 innovative initiatives and projects. The participating government entities include: Department of Economic Development, General Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police, Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Department of Health, Department of education and Knowledge (ADEK), Department of Transport, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Abu Dhabi Agriculture & food Safety Authority, Department of Culture and Tourism, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, Abu Dhabi Ports, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Department of Finance, Family Development Foundation, Statistics Center, General Administration of Customs, Department of Energy, Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company (ADSSC), Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Abu Dhabi Media Company, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, Abu Dhabi school of Government (ADSG), Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation, Abu Dhabi Retirement Pensions a d Benefits Fund, Integrated Transport Center, Hub 71, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Abu Dhabi Quality & Conformity Council (QCC), Khalifa University of Science & Technology, and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.

In addition, the private sector will be strongly represented by some of the best global companies who are specialized in technology, innovation, and digital transformation such as microsoft, Sprinklr, Cisco, IBM, Etisalat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Automation Anywhere.