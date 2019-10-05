Abu Dhabi government bodies to showcase 70 digital projects at GITEX 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2019) 32 major government and academic entities across Abu Dhabi are to showcase a range of innovative digital projects at this year's edition of GITEX Technology Week, the biggest tech show in the middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

The week-long event runs from October 6th-10th at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The 32 entities will be featured at the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion, headed by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, which will ensure effective coordination among participating organisations to help raise the emirate’s profile as a leader in the region’s digital transformation efforts.

The Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion will highlight its key priorities in digital transformation, spanning four main areas -- government services, government solutions, data & applied intelligence and eco-system enablement.

Dr. Rauda Saeed Al Saadi, ADDA Director-General revealed that this year’s edition of GITEX Technology Week will see the launch of 70 innovative projects and initiatives from the participating Abu Dhabi government departments.

"ADDA, along with the other participating Abu Dhabi government entities are all set to deliver a unique experience to GITEX visitors -- throwing the attention to leading developments that we have achieved in the emirate as part of our journey to digital transformation," said Dr.

Al Saadi.

"Our efforts to bring a unified platform for all 32 government entities within Abu Dhabi have been successful and we are confident the pavilion will attract the attention of many visitors and be informed of the pioneering initiatives of the Emirate in accelerating digital transformation," she added.

She pointed out that Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation has now become a reality and serves as a roadmap to support the government’s vision as mandated by the country’s leadership. She also noted the UAE's achievements in this area include it being ranked first in the Arab region and 12th globally among highly competitive countries in the IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2019.

The participating government entities include the Department of Economic Development, General Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police, Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Department of Health, Department of education and Knowledge, Abu Dhabi Media Company and Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

Leading global companies specialising in technology, innovation, and digital transformation such as microsoft, Sprinklr, Cisco, IBM, Etisalat, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise will also be participating at the event under the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion.