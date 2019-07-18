Abu Dhabi Government concludes participation at Esri User Conference in San Diego

(@FahadShabbir)

The Abu Dhabi Government has concluded participation at the recent Esri User Conference at the San Diego Convention Centre in San Diego, California

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Government has concluded participation at the recent Esri User Conference at the San Diego Convention Centre in San Diego, California.

During their presence at the five-day show, 18 government entities from Abu Dhabi shed a spotlight on its latest achievements in the field of Geographic Information Systems, GIS, helping the emirate in consolidating its position as an international technology and innovation hub while also increasing the capacity and skills of Abu Dhabi government employees in GIS.

The delegation from Abu Dhabi expressed confidence in having met its key objectives of participating at this year's Esri User Conference, which was organised under the theme, ‘From data to intelligence’. The delegation successfully hosted a dedicated pavilion showcasing key achievements and sharing their knowledge and experiences of the latest technologies, standards and innovative global ideas to support the development of GIS solutions worldwide.

The pavilion served as a venue to highlight the emirate’s continuing efforts and achievements in GIS, which included the TAMM initiative; the Abu Dhabi Spatial Data Infrastructure project; the 3D Dashboard app that reports real-time traffic data; a pilot project being developed to support the monitoring and inspection of farms and nests.

The delegation also demonstrated the current development of a project aimed at supporting agricultural statistics using the Survey123 app and the current status of an initiative being developed to record Names and features of the islands in the emirate, which can also document geomagnetic data, conduct searches, integrate historical and updated baselines and maps of bathymetric data, and integrate data from previous projects such as Gazetteer data.

The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, one of the emirate's 18 participating entities, highlighted the successful role it played in the recently concluded Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, the world’s largest humanitarian sporting event.

The Authority provided a diverse portfolio of services and solutions during the event like virtual assistance services; geographical locations and customer relationship management via its Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre; innovative business intelligence solutions; analytics; smart applications and other specialised techniques for managing relations and services of the players.