Abu Dhabi Government entity officials congratulate UAE President on new leadership appointments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2023) Abu Dhabi Government entity officials have congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his decisions to appoint H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Vice President, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

The officials congratulated Their Highnesses on being entrusted with the confidence of the UAE President and wished them further success in strengthening relations and bilateral cooperation between countries for peace, development and prosperity.

Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, said, “We are proud of the new leadership appointments, and we congratulate Their Highnesses on being entrusted by our wise leadership to lay the foundation for a new era of progress and prosperity as we continue to strengthen our nation’s development.”

Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, stated, “The new leadership appointments are a reflection of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's wise vision for the future of the UAE. We reaffirm our commitment to continue our work under the wise leadership of this nation, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for all."

Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance, added, “The confidence and trust placed by our wise leadership in Their Highnesses is a continuation of the stable and robust institutional approach followed by our Founding Father. We will endeavour to provide the best support for His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, noted, “The new leadership appointments reflect the leadership's forward-looking vision for the next 50 years, and the nation’s journey of development, renaissance, and prosperity, in order to achieve our ambitious goals and aspirations for the UAE and its people.”

Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, commented, “The leadership appointments usher in a new era of prosperity, and will contribute to advancing the march of the UAE’s success in world-leading achievements across various fields during the next 50 years.”

Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, emphasised, “Under the wise guidance of our leadership, we at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi will work relentlessly to support and help realise their vision in every way possible.

With renewed commitment, we continue forward towards greater progress and prosperity for our people, creating a brighter future for our youth and the generations to come."

Major General Fares Khalaf Al Mazroui, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, stressed, “As the nation accelerates ambitious plans for growth with the new leadership appointments, the UAE will achieve further progress and success, while continuing to explore new pathways to excellence. We are confident in their abilities to fulfil their duties for the benefit of the nation.”

Sara Awad Musallam, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Department of education and Knowledge (ADEK), said, “We proudly congratulate Their Highnesses on their new positions. Their vision and determination to develop our country and the emirate motivates us to achieve more growth and prosperity. We are honoured to work under their leadership to build a prosperous future for our children and our emirate.”

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), added, “The new appointments are a reflection of the exceptional wisdom and visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, highlighted, “This announcement marks the beginning of new horizons for the UAE in leading the march of the union and elevating the nation to the highest levels of success. The new appointments are moving the country towards the future as a global leader.”

Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, underscored, “We commend our wise leadership for these appointments that emanate from a history of successful positions to strengthen the UAE’s growth trajectory as a global partner in a vibrant, modern and progressive nation. These appointments reflect our determination to continue on our journey of further development and prosperity."

Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Support, stated, “With the new leadership appointments, we are striding, as one team, to a new phase of a longer journey of commitment and giving, reflecting the visions and aspirations of our wise leadership, as we work to achieve the strategic priorities of the nation and affirm the country's global position.”

Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, said, “The new leadership appointments reflect the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership in continuing the path of prosperity and development for the UAE and its people, in order to achieve our nation’s goals and turn our ambitions into reality.”