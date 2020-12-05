Abu Dhabi Government participation in GITEX Technology Week 2020 kicks off

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Government kicked off its participation in GITEX Technology Week 2020, taking place until 10th December, 2020, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with the attendance of 24 government entities in addition to academic institutions and a group of the world's major technology giants at its pavilion.

During the exhibition, the Abu Dhabi Government is showcasing a range of 88 initiatives and innovative digital projects in its pavilion that creates a unique experience for visitors by introducing a unified platform that features all government entities.

The participation comes under the supervision of the Higher Committee of Digital Government as part of its efforts to implement a governance framework across the government and make a fundamental change in the concept of government services, moving towards a digital future. It is in line with efforts to enable an integrated digital government based on innovation and creativity to serve all members of society in the emirate while strengthening partnerships between government entities and the private sector.

As part of its participation in this year’s edition, the Abu Dhabi Government has launched the Abu Dhabi Government Virtual Pavilion Experience, which will give users the ability to make virtual visits to the pavilion from anywhere in the world. This is in addition to introducing the Virtual Assistant service to enable users to connect and interact with the participating government entities as well as partners from the academic and private sectors, and access details about events and activities at the pavilion.

Additionally, it allows users to view sessions and events taking place at the pavilion live with a dedicated technical support team to help solve any challenges they may encounter during their virtual visit.

Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support, expressed his pleasure at the participation, saying that the exhibition represents a perfect opportunity to highlight the digital transformation achievements of the Abu Dhabi Government.

The participation will focus on the four key pillars of "Government Services", to meet the needs of customers through digital channels and service centres: Government Solutions; promoting cooperation and supporting joint initiatives across various governmental entities and institutions to maximise the value of the initiative’s outputs: Data & Artificial Intelligence; taking advantage of the safe and effective sharing of data to support the decision-making process and enhance government pro-activeness, and Ecosystem Enablement, and driving socio-economic growth by accelerating integration with digital systems, applications, stakeholders, customers, and business partners.

Engineer Mohamed AbdelHameed Al Askar, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, noted that the event offers the Abu Dhabi Government an opportunity to introduce its initiatives in the fields of Government Services, Government Solutions, Data and Artificial Intelligence, and Ecosystem Enablement.

With its participation, the Abu Dhabi Government aims to enhance strategic public-private partnerships that present new opportunities for meaningful cooperation with academia and major global technology companies to support the Emirate’s digital agenda.

There will also be the signing of several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding that strengthen strategic public-private partnerships, facilitate the digital transformation process and secure important investment opportunities for private sector companies.

The pavilion will also feature a group of the world's major technology giants, including microsoft, IBM, Dell and Intel.