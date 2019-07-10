UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Government Partners With Aldar To Deliver Projects Worth AED5 Billion

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 12:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Government partners with Aldar to deliver projects worth AED5 billion

In line with the vision of Abu Dhabi to become one of the best places in the world to do business, invest, work, live and visit, multiple Abu Dhabi Government entities have partnered with Aldar Properties, Aldar, to deliver social, economic and infrastructure projects worth AED5 billion across a number of key destinations in the Emirate

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) In line with the vision of Abu Dhabi to become one of the best places in the world to do business, invest, work, live and visit, multiple Abu Dhabi Government entities have partnered with Aldar Properties, Aldar, to deliver social, economic and infrastructure projects worth AED5 billion across a number of key destinations in the Emirate.

Contractors will be appointed immediately to commence works on Saadiyat Island, Yas Island and in Al Falah, which house some of the capital’s most thriving residential communities and commercial destinations.

The Abu Dhabi Government has appointed Aldar to complete the remaining infrastructure and public realm works on Saadiyat Island worth AED2 billion. The project will facilitate further integration of Saadiyat Island into the broader Abu Dhabi metropolitan area with the construction of roads and utilities. This will ensure Saadiyat Island is equipped with the best infrastructure attracting further investments to one of the most sought-after destinations in Abu Dhabi. Existing cultural and educational landmarks on the island include Louvre Abu Dhabi, New York University Abu Dhabi, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, a number of beach resorts and several residential communities.

Aldar has also been appointed by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to develop the expansion of Al Falah, a master-planned community developed for UAE nationals.

The project will add an additional 899 villas to the existing stock of 4,898 with a total development value of AED2 billion.

twofour54 awarded Aldar a AED1 billion contract to develop their new campus located on Yas Island. This new development will bring a working population of 10,000 to the island through its state-of-the-art facilities, and will play a key role in encouraging further investment into the UAE capital’s thriving media and entertainment industry. The new campus to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s leading entertainment, leisure and residential destination, will further enhance twofour54’s position as the gateway for media companies to a large diverse audience demanding quality content in all formats.

Aldar will appoint contractors for all three projects immediately to ensure that works commence with phased completions starting as early as 2021.

In September 2018, the Abu Dhabi Government outlined details of its accelerator programme Ghadan 21, a three-year programme driving economic development, innovation, ease of doing business and livability in the UAE capital. One of the key tenets of the programme is to develop infrastructure, including transportation, communication and urban development.

Related Topics

World Business UAE Abu Dhabi Visit New York September 2018 Media All Government Industry Best Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Insaf Insurance Card ensures 3.3 mln people for he ..

4 minutes ago

New UK Leader Unlikely to Advance Relations With R ..

4 minutes ago

Former rulers behaved like kings by plundering nat ..

4 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks fall ahead of Powell testimony

4 minutes ago

UK-Russian Civic Society Ties Remain Strong Despit ..

4 minutes ago

US May Create Int'l Coalition to Protect Waters Of ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.