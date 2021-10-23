Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion at GITEX Technology Week 2021 witnessed signing of 12 agreements

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2021) Under the theme "Government of The Future", the Abu Dhabi Government has concluded its participation in the GITEX Technology Week 2021, on 21st October at Dubai World Trade Centre, where 31 government and academic entities gathered under the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, visited the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion and was briefed on the latest digital projects and initiatives.

The pavilion also welcomed VIPs, leaders and experts from the public and private sectors.

The pavilion saw 12 agreements and MoUs signed while its participating entities showcased 100 innovative projects and initiatives to support digital transformation and created a unique experience for visitors by introducing a unified platform that features the services of government entities.

The Higher Committee of Digital Government supervised the Abu Dhabi Government’s participation to implement a cohesive framework and make a fundamental change in the concept of government services, moving towards a digital future.

Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support – Abu Dhabi, appreciated the government’s participation at GITEX Technology Week 2021 and his delight at the number of visitors that crossed 12,685.

Dr. Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, stressed the importance of the government’s participation to support the emirate’s digital agenda, which focused on the four critical pillars of Government Services, Government Solutions, Data and Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Ecosystem, to enable, support and deliver a proactive, personalised, collaborative and secure digital government.

Al Askar added, "Many government and academic entities were present at the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion, and their participation came as the UAE celebrates its 50th anniversary, with the nation celebrating its remarkable journey over the last 50 years and beginning to prepare for the next 50.

"

Among the innovations presented at the show, the pavilion saw the launch of an integrated platform to manage incidents and emergencies effectively. The platform can be used to gather or specify a range of resources and capabilities that could be called upon to support leading or supportive entities in times of emergencies.

Additionally, "TAMM" announced a range of new beneficial options available for Abu Dhabi Pay customers who use the facility to pay for government services, as well as the innovative "TAMM OS" tools aimed at enhancing the efficiency and quality of government services in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi Customs launched the "Invisible Customs" initiative and the "Automation of E-commerce Policy Procedures" project, collaborating with the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism launched the "Intangible Heritage Register", the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy announced the "Energy and Water Consumption Heat Map Dashboard" tool, the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council launched the "Riyadah" platform, and the Family Development Foundation launched its integrated family social service digital system project.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi launched the "Epidemiological Modelling Tool", the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launched its "COVID-19 Vaccination Platform" and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launched the "Investor Journey" project and the "Virtual Licence" that allows foreign investors not residing in the UAE to obtain an economic licence to conduct business in Abu Dhabi from outside the emirate, before starting the residency procedures with the possibility of practising their business from outside the country.

The pavilion hosted a series of events and oversaw signing several agreements and MoUs to strengthen strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors. These included some by the Department of Health, which signed MoUs with Hub71, the Department of Government Support and Novartis middle East.