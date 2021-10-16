UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Government showcases 100 digital initiatives at GITEX Technology Week 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) Under the theme "Government of The Future", the Abu Dhabi Government is participating in GITEX Technology Week 2021 for the tenth time and is showcasing 100 innovative digital initiatives and projects with the aim of creating a unique experience for all visitors through a unified platform for all government entities.

31 government and academic entities are present at the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion, and their participation comes as the UAE celebrates its 50th anniversary, as the nation celebrates its remarkable journey over the last 50 years and begins preparing for the next 50.

The Abu Dhabi Government participation comes under the supervision of the Higher Committee of Digital Government as part of its efforts to implement a governance framework across the Abu Dhabi Government and make a fundamental change in the concept of government services, moving towards a digital future.

Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support – Abu Dhabi, said: " GITEX Technology Week 2021 is a global platform for innovation, cooperation and future foresight, and we in Abu Dhabi view this international event as an opportunity to inspire digital solutions to the challenges facing the world, as well as an ideal platform for exchanging experiences and sharing knowledge about emerging technologies and distinguished global initiatives, thus contributing to accelerating digital transformation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi."

"This participation reflects the cooperation and joint efforts of 31 government and academic entities, showcasing the digital solutions that have been developed to enhance the quality of life in the Abu Dhabi emirate," Al Ketbi added.

The Abu Dhabi Government celebrates its tenth participation in GITEX Technology Week, one of the world’s largest annual consumer computer and electronics trade show, exhibition, and conference, highlighting its commitment to supporting innovation and adopting effective digital solutions to support the economic and investment environments in Abu Dhabi, while strengthening its position as a leader in governmental digital transformation.

It also seeks to offer a unique and innovative experience for the Pavilion’s visitors through a unified and innovative digital platform for all government entities by showcasing a series of projects and digital services across many sectors.

Dr. Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, Director-General, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: "We continuously support and promote the digital agenda of the Abu Dhabi Government by introducing initiatives and projects that serve its four pillars, which are; Government Services, Government Solutions, Data & Artificial Intelligence, and Ecosystem Enablement, enabling, supporting and delivering a digital government that is proactive, personalised, collaborative and secure."

"The Abu Dhabi Government, through its participation in GITEX Technology Week 2021, aims to enhance strategic public-private partnerships, explore new avenues for constructive cooperation, and leverage the potential and prospect of major technology companies that have the capacity and calibre to support Abu Dhabi's digital agenda," Al Askar continued.

The Abu Dhabi Government is also introducing the Virtual Pavilion experience, which allows visitors to make virtual visits to the Pavilion from anywhere in the world. This in addition to the Virtual Assistant feature, enabling users to interact with representatives from the participating entities and academic institutions and obtain details of events taking place at the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion.

Throughout GITEX Technology Week 2021, the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion will host a series of events, including the launch of innovative digital initiatives as well as the signing of agreements and MoUs to strengthen strategic public-private partnerships, facilitate the digital transformation process and secure important investment opportunities for private sector companies.

