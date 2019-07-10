Abu Dhabi Government showcases achievements at 2019 Esri User Conference

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) A delegation of 18 government entities from Abu Dhabi is participating in the 2019 Esri User Conference, to promote the emirate as an international technology and innovation hub.

Organised by the Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) from 8th -12th July, in San Diego, California, United States, the conference brought together approximately 20,000 participants and geographic information systems, GIS, specialists from 130 countries under one platform to share the latest GIS technologies, discuss partnership opportunities and initiatives that promote efficiency in governance.

The UAE delegation’s presence at the event is aimed at increasing the capacity and skills of Abu Dhabi government employees in the GIS, as well as promote the emirate’s leading developments and innovation in this field, according to Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA.

Under the theme ‘From data to intelligence,’ the Abu Dhabi Government is hosting a dedicated pavilion showcasing key achievements and sharing the knowledge and experiences of the latest technologies, standards and innovative global ideas to support the development of GIS solutions. In addition, there will be active participation in discussion panels aimed at promoting the adoption of global best practices for human capacity building, skills development, and encouraging knowledge exchange.

Dr. Rauda Al Saadi, Director-General of ADDA, said, that the Abu Dhabi Government is witnessing a strong presence in global events due to its future trends and innovative contributions across all sectors especially in advanced technologies, including GIS.

"The Esri Conference provides the ideal platform for the sector to share best practices and promote the use of GIS to develop services and enhance decision-making processes, leading to efficiency and high-quality services based on accurate geospatial data," he added.

Dr. Al Saadi went on to say, "The Abu Dhabi Government has established a strong partnership with Esri and it continues to seek ways to strengthen its relationship with leading GIS organisations and professionals to enhance the value of GIS in delivering government services to ensure Abu Dhabi's leadership and excellence in this field and to reinforce its position as a global business and investment destination and a regional hub for digital transformation."

The government entities participating at the event include Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Higher Corporation for Specialised Economic Zones (ZonesCorp), Boundary Affairs Council, Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi (DED), Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), ADNOC Onshore, Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities (DPM), Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Al Ain City Municipality, Al Dhafra region Municipality, National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC), Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), Statistics Center - Abu Dhabi (SCAD), Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC), National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), ADNOC Sour Gas.