Abu Dhabi Government to participate in GITEX Global 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2023) Abu Dhabi Government will participate in GITEX Global 2023, taking place from 16th-20th October 2023 at Dubai World Trade Centre, to highlight the emirate’s progress in digitisation and the adoption of new technologies including AI to enhance government efficiency. As the 12th consecutive year of Abu Dhabi Government’s participation in the world's largest tech and startup event, 33 government entities will be brought together, along with local and international partners, at the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion in Hall 19, B20.

Abu Dhabi Government’s participation will be led by the Department of Government Enablement, previously known as the Department of Government Support, which will oversee the cooperation and collaboration across all government entities and partners to ensure a seamless and cohesive visitor experience at the trade show. More than 110 projects will be showcased at the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion under the theme Leading the Digital Future.

Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement, said, “GITEX Global serves as a pivotal stage for highlighting the emirate of Abu Dhabi's strides in its journey towards a people-centric and future-forward government. What will be showcased at the event is in line with the UAE leadership’s visionary and strategic emphasis on innovation and digitisation to address the demands of the emirate’s residents, businesses, and communities as a whole.

Initiatives that will be showcased at GITEX Global fall under five key Abu Dhabi Government thematic priorities: Government Services, aimed at fostering user-friendly experiences through digital platforms and service centres; Government Solutions, aspiring to encourage cross-functional and cross-entity teamwork and collaboration to amplify the benefits of relevant initiatives; Data and AI, utilising secure data sharing to aid decision-making and boost government efficiency; Cybersecurity, safeguarding digital assets by prioritising best-in-class cyber protection and resilience; and Digital Enablement, fostering growth by seamlessly connecting digital systems, stakeholders, and partners.

Al Kuttab said, “The Abu Dhabi Government approaches innovation with a focused and unified mindset. We are confident that our continuous participation in GITEX Global is a testament to our commitment to the people and communities of Abu Dhabi. GITEX also provides an opportunity for us to engage directly with local, regional, and international organisations to explore to what capacity we can leverage their expertise in furthering our transformational government agenda.”

At GITEX Global 2022, the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion attracted 40,000 visitors over the five-day event, with 52 partnerships signed, and more than 100 projects and initiatives showcased. Further announcements are set to take place this year.