Abu Dhabi Government to showcase over 100 digital initiatives, projects at GITEX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Government is set to participate for the 10th time in GITEX Technology Week, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from 17th to 21st October, 2021.

Thirty-one government and academic entities will be part of the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion to showcase more than 100 innovative initiatives and projects in digital transformation to create a unique experience for visitors through a unified platform for all government entities.

The Department of Government Support – Abu Dhabi (DGS), represented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), the government entity that leads the digital transformation of the Abu Dhabi government, organised a virtual preparatory meeting with representatives from the participating government entities to coordinate efforts and finalise preparations. The meeting emphasised the importance of taking into account COVID-19 precautionary measures, including social distancing and the compulsory wearing of face masks.

The Abu Dhabi Government’s participation is part of the UAE’s 50th-anniversary celebrations, where the nation will be celebrating its remarkable journey over the last 50 years and begins preparing for the next 50.

This participation comes under the supervision of the Higher Committee of Digital Government as part of its efforts to implement a governance framework across the Abu Dhabi Government and make a fundamental change in the concept of government services, moving towards a digital future.

Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of DGS, commented, "GITEX Technology Week 2021 is a unique opportunity to emphasise the readiness and development of Abu Dhabi’s digital infrastructure, shedding light on its digital capabilities and resources that support and enhance customer confidence, including citizens, residents, visitors and investors."

The Abu Dhabi Government participation focuses on four key pillars: "Government Services", providing a smooth and seamless experience designed to meet the needs of customers through digital channels and service centres; "Government Solutions", promoting cooperation and supporting joint initiatives across various governmental entities and institutions to maximise the value of the initiatives’ output; "Data and Artificial Intelligence", taking advantage of the safe and effective sharing of data to support the decision-making process and enhance government pro-activeness; and "Ecosystem Enablement", driving socio-economic growth by accelerating integration with digital systems, applications, stakeholders, customers, and business partners.

Dr. Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, Director-General of the ADDA, said, "This year, the Abu Dhabi Government celebrates its 10th participation in GITEX Technology Week 2021, one of the biggest technology events to showcase the latest innovations and technology. The event is an important platform to showcase more than 100 innovative initiatives and projects in the fields of Government Services, Government Solutions, Data and Artificial Intelligence, and Ecosystem Enablement, all of which have been carefully developed to further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s digital capabilities, enabling, supporting and delivering a digital government that is proactive, personalised, collaborative and secure."

By participating in GITEX Technology Week 2021, the Abu Dhabi Government aims to bolster strategic public-private partnerships, explore new areas of collaboration, and leverage the capabilities of major technology companies to support the emirate’s digital agenda.

The Abu Dhabi Government has also introduced the Abu Dhabi Government Virtual Pavilion Experience, which will give users the ability to make virtual visits to the pavilion from anywhere in the world. This is in addition to introducing the Virtual Assistant service to enable users to connect and interact with the 31 participating government entities, and partners from the academic sector and access details about events and activities taking place at the pavilion.

Throughout GITEX Technology Week 2021, the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion will host a series of special events, including the launch of innovative digital initiatives and the signing of Agreements and MoUs.

The Abu Dhabi Government participation complements its participation last year with 24 government and academic entities, in addition to global technology companies, when the pavilion attracted more than 10,000 visitors. In 2020, the pavilion witnessed the signing of 12 agreements and MoUs and showcased 88 innovative projects and initiatives in digital transformation.