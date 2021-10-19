Abu Dhabi Government unveils new agreements, showcases digitalization progress at GITEX Technology Week 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) Participating in GITEX Technology Week for 2021, the Abu Dhabi Government, represented by the Department of Government Support – Abu Dhabi (DGS), is highlighting the strong collaboration between 31 government and academic entities and showcasing 100 digital initiatives and projects, all designed to bring customers a full range of services that are proactive, personalised, collaborative and secure.

GITEX Technology Week is one of the world’s largest annual consumer computer and electronics trade shows, exhibitions, and conferences, hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It began on 17th October and concludes on 21st October, 2021.

Among the innovations presented at the show, the opening day saw the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion launch an integrated platform to effectively manage incidents and emergencies in a cohesive manner. The system connects the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crises and Disaster Management Centre (ADCMC) with twelve Abu Dhabi government entities. It is divided into modules, including circulars, daily events, notifications and event logging. It provides details of the events and required steps to raise the level of the incident if needed. In addition, one can use the platform to gather or specify a range of resources and capabilities that could be called upon to support the leading or supportive entities in time of emergencies.

Meanwhile, "TAMM" announced a range of new beneficial options available for Abu Dhabi Pay customers who use the facility to pay for government services. The new options include Abu Dhabi Pay credit cards, in collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Payment by Link and samsung Pay.

On the second day, Abu Dhabi Customs launched the Invisible Customs initiative to improve the efficiency of the customs process, saving time for dealers, investors and traders, while enhancing trade movement and sustainable economic growth.

Day 2 also saw the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism launch the Intangible Heritage Register, an online portal on the ‘CulturAll’ platform, which stores information on more than 1,200 registered and approved heritage elements.

Also announced on Day 2 was the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE)’s Energy and Water Consumption Heat Map Dashboard – a new tool designed to help customers and stakeholders assess the energy and water use of locations across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The dashboard enables users to determine the amount of energy and water consumed in specific areas, with access provided to all DoE stakeholders, including residential customers, building owners and energy managers.

In addition, the Abu Dhabi DoE has developed a new model to simulate growth in water demand and allocation. It can present various environmental and socio-economic scenarios and management strategies to optimise all supply sources and provide information on water-related policy and decision-making.

The first two days witnessed the signing of several agreements and MoUs to enhance partnerships and collaboration between the Abu Dhabi government entities and companies from the technology sector. The MoUs signed were between the Department of Health and Hub71; Abu Dhabi school of Government (ADSG) and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI); the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Tahaluf Al Emarat Technical Solutions; the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Microsoft; the Department of Energy and Huawei, and a collaboration agreement between the Department of Health and the Department of Government Support.

This year’s theme of the Abu Dhabi Government’s participation for the tenth year is "Government of The Future".