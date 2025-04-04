Abu Dhabi Grand Kingfish Championship Attracts 2,100 Fishermen
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 07:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 4th April, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), the Abu Dhabi Grand Kingfish Championship kicked off today. The event is organised by the ADSC, Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club (ADMSC).
The competition will take place across three locations in the emirate: Abu Dhabi, Al Mirfa, and Delma Island.
The three-day event will see the participation of 2,100 fishermen from 17 countries on board 410 boats (385 boats in the men’s category and 30 in the women’s category).
All of them set off at exactly 10:00 a.m., with 298 boats from Abu Dhabi, 52 from Mirfa, and 60 from Dalma Island, heading to the Arabian Gulf, where fishing sites are located.
The Abu Dhabi Grand Kingfish Championship plays a vital role in preserving the UAE’s rich maritime heritage, encouraging younger generations to participate in traditional fishing sports, boosting tourism across various regions of Abu Dhabi, supporting the local economy, and highlighting Abu Dhabi as a global sports and cultural hub.
