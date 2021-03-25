‘Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship’ registration deadline extended to 28th March

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Professionals Association has announced that it extended the registration deadline for the "Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship" to 28th March, 2021.

The championship is set to take place in the jiu-jitsu arena at Zayed sports City on 2nd and 3rd April, 2021, in light of the considerable registration demand from potential competitors and the organisation’s keenness to accept more applicants.

The extension will enable those wishing to participate to register for the championship, as it will be a good test of their skills before they take part in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC), which will be held in the same arena from 6th to 9th April, 2021.

Tarek Al Bahari, Director of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, stressed that precautionary measures will be adopted at the highest standards of quality and accuracy during the championship, including an isolation area and a "bubble system," to monitor the movements of competitors from their arrival in Abu Dhabi until their departure.

"The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam will be a leading global championship after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and before the ADWPJJC, in light of the prominent Names participating in the event," Al Bahari said.

The total prize money of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam is US$225,000 for first place winners, and registration statistics highlight the fact that competitors from over 45 countries will participate in the event, which may further increase until the end of the registration deadline.