Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour begins in US tomorrow

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2019) Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, part of the AJP World Ranking and Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Qualifying Series, is heading to the United States for Tour Los Angeles, on 14th to 15th September, at the Felix Center, in Azuza University.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the two-day action-packed championship is open to males and females of all nationalities, juveniles, adults and masters for blue, purple, brown, black belts.

More than 700 athletes from 50 countries will take to the mat on Saturday in the third leg of the fifth Abu Dhabi Grand Slam for a full weekend of action.

Some 97 of the best competitors from the UAE fight clubs will compete for titles and cash prizes worth US$225,000.

Registrations, which opened on 17th August, closed on 7th September, and the weigh-in process started today.