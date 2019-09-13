UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour Begins In US Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour begins in US tomorrow

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2019) Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, part of the AJP World Ranking and Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Qualifying Series, is heading to the United States for Tour Los Angeles, on 14th to 15th September, at the Felix Center, in Azuza University.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the two-day action-packed championship is open to males and females of all nationalities, juveniles, adults and masters for blue, purple, brown, black belts.

More than 700 athletes from 50 countries will take to the mat on Saturday in the third leg of the fifth Abu Dhabi Grand Slam for a full weekend of action.

Some 97 of the best competitors from the UAE fight clubs will compete for titles and cash prizes worth US$225,000.

Registrations, which opened on 17th August, closed on 7th September, and the weigh-in process started today.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Los Angeles United States August September All From Best

Recent Stories

‘Reaffirm the sanctity’ of religious sites, sa ..

5 minutes ago

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Development Working Party rev ..

11 minutes ago

Around 9,166 residential, commercial plots allotte ..

13 minutes ago

Bleeding SOEs to be revived through active supervi ..

13 minutes ago

Mirpur echoes with anti-India rallies, processions ..

13 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) allows BA admi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.