Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tokyo to open Sunday

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 26th July 2019 (WAM) - Ota City Gymnasium in Tokyo will host on Sunday 2nd round of the 5th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour, which will be contested by over 700 athletes from 35 countries.

The two-day Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tokyo will showcase the talents of some of the biggest Names in Jiu-Jitsu today.

Abdulmunam Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-jitsu Federation, President of Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of Ju-Jitsu International Federation, UAEJJF said the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tour is aimed at developing and promoting the jiu-jitsu around the world.

"Thanks to the patronage and continuous support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tour has gained enormous popularity since its inception in 2015. Today, around 600 million people are the world are following the tours," he added.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tokyo will include a competition category for the Para-jiu-jitsu.