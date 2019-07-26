UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour Goes East To Japan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 09:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour goes East to Japan

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2019) The 2019/2020 season of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour now travels East for the second leg, scheduled July 27-28, in Japan.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour Tokyo reaches its 5th edition as a consolidated event that mobilises the entire Jiu-Jitsu community in Japan and East Asia. The registration deadline for this year's event was closed on July 23.

Moscow, Russia, marked the debut of an expanded Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour.

The Abu Dhabi King of Mats – Lightweight is also scheduled on July 27, at the Ota Gymnasium, in Tokyo, Japan.

Scheduled July 27, on day 1 of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour Tokyo, the event will feature eight of the best lightweight black belts in the world.

The lineup of international stars for the 2019 ADGS Tokyo is already noteworthy. Some of biggest Names in the sport have already confirmed to appear on the mats of Tokyo.

In the 62kg division, Gabriel de Sousa wants his second gold medal of the Tour, as he aims to repeat his feat of finishing the season as the overall leader in the adult black belt division. In the 77kg weight class, ADGS Moscow champion Diego Ramalho will be back to defend his title.

Abdul Munem Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, UAEJFF, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, AJP, the Professional Jiu-Jitsu Sport Organization, said, ''With every season, Jiu-Jitsu gets stronger in Asia and Japan."

''We sincerely believe that this year's event will be bigger and better than any other,'' he told the Jiu-Jitsu World sports magazine.

After Moscow (June 15-16) and Japan (July 27-28), the ADGS will travel to Los Angeles (September 14-15), Rio de Janeiro (November 1-3), Abu Dhabi (January 16-18, 2020) and London (March 2020).

