Abu Dhabi has always worked for robust, advanced healthcare ecosystem: DoH Chairman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2020) Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, has stated that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has continuously worked towards laying the ground for a robust and advanced healthcare ecosystem.

Al Hamed said on the occasion of International Universal Health Coverage Day 2020, "As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cast its shadow over the world, there are many lessons to learn and use to maintain a robust healthcare system. We have learnt that health is truly our greatest asset. Today, we renew our commitment to safeguard the health, safety and well-being of all members of the community, and ensure the delivery of world-class healthcare services in the emirate for a healthier Abu Dhabi.

"Abu Dhabi has continuously worked towards laying the ground for a robust and advanced healthcare ecosystem that ensures all community members have access to the right healthcare services at the right time, through securing health insurance coverage to all Abu Dhabi residents. This translates the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership into reality by putting the health and safety of all Emirati and UAE-based residents at the forefront of priorities.

"

Al Hamed explained, "Abu Dhabi has not stopped here. During these unprecedented times, we have intensified our efforts to ensure the health of all community members and maximise their chances of either avoiding the contagion of COVID-19 or recovering from it. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have spared no efforts in providing treatment to all patients whether they are locals or UAE based-residents and regardless of their health insurance coverage. It also embodies its dedication to preserve the health of all and ensuring the continuity of work to curb the virus and eliminate its spread. The UAE has succeeded in recording low COVID-19 incidence and mortality rates while containing the virus, placing it among the world’s first countries to efficiently respond to the pandemic."

"Providing health insurance coverage is a key pillar in ensuring that our community has better health. Thus, we are keen on providing all the capabilities that will allow every person living in the emirate to get easy access to world-class healthcare services, whenever they need." Al Hamed said in conclusion.