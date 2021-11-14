Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Team begins evaluation of monitoring and response systems for hazardous materials warehouses

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) As a continuation of the programme for monitoring hazardous materials in facilities operating in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the second phase of the Hazardous Substances Monitoring Programme was launched.

The first phase was completed in the Q4 of 2020 by the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Team (AD-HMMT) - headed by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), which also has 28 members from a range of local and Federal entities.

The programme is chaired and supervised by Brigadier Humaid Saeed Alefreet, Deputy Director of Security and Ports Affairs Sector at the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police.

During this phase, the monitoring and response systems in the warehouses of hazardous materials in the Emirate were evaluated. The process saw warehouses that were being monitored linked to the early warning system, a move which will preserve national gains, provide a safe working environment, prevent deaths and sustain the pioneering results achieved in the field of fire prevention.

Furthermore, it will also help to reduce emergency response times and help hasten control of any fire incidents at the warehouses in accordance with the best international standards and practices. The programme is part of Abu Dhabi Government’s vision to make the Emirate one of the safest cities in the world.

Brigadier Humaid Saeed Alefreet, explained: "This system will contribute to preserving the country's gains and the safety of its residents, further fostering a culture of safety across all sectors of society. We will also follow up on developments and stay up-to-date by using the latest mechanisms and equipment to preserve our national gains and the safety of lives and property, in line with our strategic vision and goals."

"The vision and objectives of the hazardous materials strategy adopted in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its implementation plan involves working: "Towards a society and a safe environment from the risks of hazardous materials.

" This will be achieved through a programme of collaboration and coordination, and bringing to bear the smartest electronic systems available, in cooperation with all relevant authorities."

Brigadier Alefreet stated that work is currently underway to connect the remaining hazardous materials warehouses in the emirate with the early warning system, and make its installation a key requirement for future warehouse licence approval. This will contribute to controlling and fighting fires in record time. The purpose of the early warning system is to avoid loss of life and property and reduce environmental risks resulting from these accidents. The connection will also monitor the efficiency and effectiveness of the warehouses’ alarm and firefighting systems to ensure that they operate with the highest efficiency during any incidents.

Brigadier Alefreet added that this work was connected closely with the study carried out by the concerned authorities in the team, through which the financial cost of connecting the warehouses of hazardous materials with surveillance cameras was reviewed. Studies were conducted and locations identified on a number of different facilities that were evaluated during the previous evaluation stage. The study involved assessing the numbers and types of cameras required in each facility, according to best practice, which depends on the types and quantity of hazardous materials that each facility deals with, and the numbers and sizes of the warehouses.

Brigadier Humaid Saeed Alefreet stressed the importance of effectively managing hazardous materials during their life cycle by monitoring all facilities dealing with these materials. Similarly, it is vital to audit the materials and ensure their compliance with prevention and public safety protocols. It’s also imperative to connect storage facilities with control and response systems to enhance the safety and security of the Emirate and avoid loss of life and property while combating environmental risks.