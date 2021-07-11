Abu Dhabi Health Services opens two new orthopedic clinics

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company has opened a new orthopedic clinic in Abu Dhabi’s Baniyas and Al Bahia Healthcare Centers, which are managed by Ambulatory Healthcare Services, as part of the network’s drive towards streamlining access for specialized services.

"Orthopedic challenges and pain in the bone, muscle, or joints have a significant impact on a person’s overall quality of life, which is why early diagnosis and rapid treatment is extremely important. To ensure early diagnosis, we utilize the latest diagnostic tools available, such as the DEXA scan, which is a quick and painless procedure that measure bone density and is often used to diagnose or assess the risk of osteoporosis. In addition, treating orthopedic ailments is not limited to the orthopedic department, patients often require referral to rheumatology or endocrinology or physiotherapy sessions, to support overall treatment. Therefore, we ensure that we put a comprehensive treatment plan in place, coordinating it with the patient’s family physician and the relevant specialists, in order to provide a holistic treatment plan that improves the patient’s quality of life," said Dr. Ahmed Al Shamary, Orthopedic Specialist at the Oud-Al-Touba Diagnostic and Screening Center.

Recently, a 59-year-old patient visited Al Zafaranah Diagnostic and Screening Center suffering from multiple co-morbidities, including obesity, end stage kidney disease, and hypertension.

She came in sitting a wheelchair, as she had extreme pain in both knees. X-rays and ultrasounds carried out by the team showed signs of osteoarthritis of both knees, with the DEXA scan also revealing osteoporosis. The team developed a treatment plan that includes pain relief and anti-inflammatory injections for both knees with a two-week gap between each treatment. The injections helped relieve the pain in her knees and she soon began walking with the support of a walking stick, instead of a wheelchair.

The orthopedics clinics, which have a combined daily capacity of treating 120 patients, are available in Abu Dhabi at Al Zafaranah Diagnostic and Screening Center, in addition to the newly opened clinics in Baniyas and Al Bahia. And in Al Ain, the clinic is available at Oud Al Touba Diagnostic and Screening Center, Al Yahar, Al Hili and Al Quaa healthcare centers.

The DEXA scan is available for patients who visit Al Bateen Healthcare Center, Al Zafaranah Diagnostic and Screening Center, Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Center, and Baniyas Healthcare Center in Abu Dhabi. It is also available at Al Jahili Healthcare Center, Al Yahar Healthcare Center, and Oud Al Touba Diagnostic and Screening Center in Al Ain, and recently became available at Mezyad Healthcare Center.