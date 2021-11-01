Abu Dhabi Healthcare Quality Summit begins 4th November

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) is organising the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Quality Summit, virtually on 4th and 5th November, 2021.

The summit will see more than 3,000 participants, including speakers and experts worldwide. It will serve as a platform to share views, exchange knowledge and network, and engage all its key players across a broad range of sessions and keynote lectures.

DoH organises the summit in partnership with the British Medical Journal (BMJ), one of the world’s oldest and prestigious general medical journals known for its pioneering expertise in organising international conferences and events related to healthcare quality and innovation.

This year the summit will focus on how quality will shape the future of the healthcare sector and the patient experience. World-renowned experts in quality will be speaking at the summit alongside international experts from around the world including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and the UAE.

Hind Al Zaabi, Executive Director of Healthcare Facilities Sector at DoH said, "The Abu Dhabi Healthcare Quality Summit will be launched in Abu Dhabi, under the theme "The Future is Here". It seeks to explore the possibilities of the future in the healthcare sector and establish a global platform for healthcare pioneers and experts worldwide to share knowledge, showcase their experiences in improving the quality of healthcare services and find areas of collaboration. That is in addition to discussing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and digital transformation and innovation in accelerating efforts to raise quality levels in healthcare and harnessing them to improve the patient's experience.

"

During the summit, DoH looks forward to showcasing Abu Dhabi's continued efforts in improving healthcare services and highlighting the emirate’s distinguished experience in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, it highlights the role of scientific research, innovation, and digital transformation in improving the quality of healthcare outputs, which have further cemented Abu Dhabi's position as an innovation hub in healthcare and a leading destination for medical tourism.

DoH has recently launched "Muashir", Abu Dhabi Healthcare Quality Index, which classifies outstanding healthcare facilities to the community according to the Diamonds Rating System. "Muashir" focuses on nine critical pillars, including clinical care outcomes, healthcare regulation assurance, patient happiness, patient voice, quality assurance certificates, healthcare staff happiness, correct claims, safe workplace, and research and innovation.

Additionally, DoH recently announced the first project in the MENA region, which intends to licence and use advanced drones to distribute and transfer medical supplies within the healthcare sector in the emirate. It aligns with the year of preparation for the "Projects of the 50", the UAE’s Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), and border strategies to establish Abu Dhabi's leading position on the global innovation map and develop healthcare services in the emirate.