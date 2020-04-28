(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) The value-added of the healthcare system in the emirate of Abu Dhabi amounted to AED2.865 billion in 2019, a YoY growth of 2.2 percent, with the sector's gross fixed capital formation for same year staying at AED2.758 bn, according to Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

Al Hammadi made the remarks at a virtual meeting organised by the ADDED to deliberate the role played the healthcare sector in driving the efforts made by the government of Abu Dhabi to ensure full implementation of the COVID-19 countermeasures.

In economic terms, value-added is the difference between the price of product or service and the cost of producing it. The price is determined by what customers are willing to pay based on their perceived value. Value is added or created in different ways. The addition of value can increase either the product's price or value.

Rashid Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, participated in the meeting along with 16 investors, businessmen and owners of healthcare facilities registered in the emirate who all mooted the challenges besetting the private sector under the current testing circumstances and the prospects of leveraging the private sector's role in a way that supports government departments in the emirate and the country at large.

Al Hammadi hailed the role played by the front-line medical teams from both the government and private sectors, including hospitals, medical centres, and clinics to ensure the safety of the society and its protection.

He underlined the determination of the UAE's leadership to provide all possible forms of support to the private sector to perform its role in the best possible manner, noting that there are 645 licensed hospitals, medical centres, and clinics operating in the emirate.

The meeting aimed at coming up with proposals and recommendations on addressing the ongoing challenges, he said, adding that ADDED will deliberate these recommendations and refer relevant proposals to decision makers in the emirate.